With public education seemingly under attack nationwide and efforts proven to reduce the academic achievement gap (i.e., the use of books that feature and highlight Black and Hispanic history) being banned, students traditionally on the wrong side of longstanding “savage inequalities” need support now more than ever.

Enter LEAD, a local organization that announces what it’s all about in its name – Letting Everyone Achieve Dreams.

The Defender spoke with LEAD Houston’s executive director Dejon Hawthorne, to learn more about the students LEAD serves, the programs they offer, and their plans for 2024.

Defender: What is LEAD all about?

Hawthorne: LEAD was started 20 years ago, and we really believe that a zip code should not determine a child’s future. So, LEAD prepares students for success by providing life skills and exposure to new opportunities. We do that by going into schools and teaching life skills, character development, how to deal with anger, how to deal with your emotions, preparing for life, how to not procrastinate, all these basic skills that we need in order to be more successful. In addition to our work in the classroom and our proven curriculum, we have Saturday sessions that give students the opportunity to expand beyond their neighborhoods. We’ve learned that so many of our students just have a 10-mile radius that they repeat over and over, from home to school, home to school, and sometimes a few other places. But we’re really trying to extend their horizons.

LEAD participant involved in a Saturday activity. Courtesy LEAD.

Defender: What places does LEAD take its students to expand their horizons?

Hawthorne: We go to financial literacy courses at wealth management firms. We visit other of our sponsors and friends and community members in town to see what they’re doing. We want our students to envision themselves in other neighborhoods, in other communities, making a difference. Just because they haven’t been there doesn’t mean that they can’t thrive and that they don’t belong. Saturdays are also about exposure and service. We really believe in giving back to the community. So, community service is really big for us. And during the summer we have two summer camps; one in Texas, an overnight camp and if you stay in our program for the full expanse of the middle school experience, sixth, seventh and eighth grade, we fly to Jackson, Wyoming and we go climb mountains. Through these three different programs, in school, Saturday, and summer, we’re building vision, we’re building empathy, and we’re strengthening students’ tenacity. We realize they’re going to overcome some obstacles in life, but we think with these three tools that they can overcome anything.

Defender: Who does LEAD work with? Are there specific ages and specific school districts?

Hawthorne: Our in-school program, if the principal says yes, we can have 45 minutes each week with every single student. We’re currently partnering with Yes Preps Southside and so delighted to be part of that family. We have more than 450 students in the classroom, which is exciting because 20 years ago we started with just 16 students. We have scaled and grown, and the beauty of our scaling is we have data. We are an evidenced-based program and we’re so honored to work with amazing universities: The University of Houston, the University of Houston Clear Lake, and Texas A&M are all research practice partners.

Defender: What’s the racial makeup of the students?

Hawthorne: We did data before we went in: who is not finishing school, who lives in areas with high crime rates, who are the students who are being left behind? That’s who we’re primarily focusing on. Unfortunately, a lot of those areas are still very Black and Hispanic-driven areas. So, that’s what our focus is and that’s who we’re serving.

Defender: Who founded LEAD?

Hawthorne: Some amazing people who really just saw the disparities happening in our community, stepped in and did something. They had some data and realized that if students were dropping out of school in the ninth grade or really not engaged by ninth grade, that most likely they would drop out of school and be left behind. So, we decided to capture them a little bit earlier on. Let’s start in the sixth grade during their early adolescent years and get them on the right track. And I’m so delighted and so honored that our founders took some action and made things happen. Instead of just watching it happen, they came in with some interventions that are really making a difference.

LEAD participants engaging in summer activities in Jackson, Wyoming. Courtesy LEAD.

Defender: What are the plans for 2024? Any special programs?

Hawthorne: We are having a 20th anniversary Mardi Gras celebration. We’re honoring Sonny and Jodie Giles. We’re thrilled about this opportunity to honor such deserving and amazing people who’ve made such an impact on our community. We are also celebrating all year long, so don’t worry if you can’t make it to our Mardi Gras. We’re gonna be celebrating all year long and really sharing our story, asking for others to come and help us in partnering for our children’s future.

Defender: What’s your favorite part of the job?

Hawthorne: Spending time with the students, watching their growth journeys, watching and listening to their stories, writing college application letters for students who years ago had no thoughts, dreams or hope of even talking about college. It’s really quite amazing and really a heartwarming thing to be able to grow with students and their families.

Defender: How can the community support LEAD?

Hawthorne: There are so many ways to support: financial contributions, giving of your time, partnering, mentorship in so many different kinds of ways. We really believe that gracious individuals and conscientious companies help us do our work.

Defender: Social media handles?

Hawthorne: Follow us on Instagram and Facebook at LEADHTX.