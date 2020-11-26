Lemond Kitchen hosts H.E.R.S. Program meal assistance this Saturday

The City of Houston’s COVID-19 Houston Eats Restaurant Support (H.E.R.S.) Program is hosting a meal assistance event in partnership with Lemond Kitchen Saturday, Nov. 28, from 11am to 1pm.

The event will take place at 3rd Ward’s Trinity United Methodist Church (2600 Holman St., 77004).

The meal assistance is for individuals residing in the City of Houston who have been adversely affected by COVID-19 who are not already receiving federal food assistance but are still considered vulnerable populations (i.e. senior citizens, high-risk and homebound adults, individuals with disabilities, families with children under the age of 18, and persons who are classified as low income and unemployed.

Recipients must bring proof that they reside in one of the following zip codes: 77003, 77004, 77009, 77011, 77012, 77016, 77020, 77021, 77022, 77026, 77028, 77029, 77033, 77036, 77040, 77045, 77051, 77053, 77060, 77071, 77072, 77074, 77076, 77078, 77081, 77087, 77088, 77091, 77093, 77099 and 77489.

Recipients must also meet a second qualifier. These include a Metro Lift Card, AARP Card, Harris County Gold Card, Social Security Card, Medicaid Card, Rental Assistance / Housing Voucher, HCC Student ID Card, Foster Family Certificate, Veteran Affairs documentation or a Military ID Card.