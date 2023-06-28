Mayor of Houston Sylvester Turner, alongside local elected officials, the Acres Homes Community, public and private sector community partners, and numerous supporters, celebrated this week the completion of Phase One and the commencement of Phase Two of the transformation of the Bethune Academy campus, now called the Bethune Empowerment Center (BEC).

“The Bethune Empowerment Center represents so much more than brick and mortar. It is a testament to what collaboration, support, commitment, dedication, resiliency, and public, private and community partnerships can achieve,” said Turner.

The lineup of speakers included District B council member Tarsha Jackson, congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee (D-18), Lone Star College chancellor Dr. Stephen C. Head, Houston Business Development Inc. president and CEO Marlon Mitchell, and CenterPoint Community Relations director Alicia Dixon.

The BEC project has three phases – cultivation, growth and ultimately, the creation of a self-sustaining ecosystem. Although the center is in its second phase, it already welcomed its first tenants, Lone Star College, and Communities for Better Health.

Phase one comprises an AT&T-funded renovation of three buildings, comprising administrative offices, a classroom, a community event space, purchase of a new electric control panel and a computer lab.

Phase two, which is set to begin on Monday, includes the renovation of four more buildings, including a commercial kitchen, a workforce development training center with EV charging stations, a community garden, and a child care facility.

While the Houston Business Development, Inc. is the developer, manager and operator for BEC, Key HTX is the general contractor and Moody Nolan is the architectural firm.

The project also received $4 million in community development block grant funds from the City of Houston for phase one and $1.5 million for phase two. Other sponsors included Reliant, which provided a $500,000 donation, North Houston Pole Line Company, and the Amerigroup/Anthem. CenterPoint Energy donated $1 million to fast-track phase two renovations.

Meanwhile, congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee secured $2 million in U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding for phase two.

“This is just the latest example of the importance of direct federal funding to communities,” said Jackson Lee. “I was pleased to champion, and work with my Colleagues in the House to provide $3 million dollars in funding to the Complete Communities initiative through a Community Project Funding request made by the City of Houston to restore the Bethune Empowerment Center as a place of historic and social significance.”

The BEC, upon its completion, has been envisioned to become a business incubator and a vocational training hub for the Acres Homes community. It is the latest addition to innovation centers like the East End Maker Hub and the Ion in Midtown.

The idea originated from the Acres Homes Complete Community Action Plan, when the need to transform the Bethune Academy arose.

“This Center is a commitment to the betterment of the Acres Homes Community,” added Turner.