Award-winning author Dr. Daniel Black is coming to Houston. And he’s blacker than ever.

CLASS Bookstore will host “A Conversation with Dr. Daniel Black” on July 18 from 6:30p.m. – 8p.m. at the DeLuxe Theater (3303 Lyons Ave., Houston, TX 77020). Black, whose most recent book, “Black on Black,” focuses on the history of Black resistance and brilliance in America, has been heralded by progressive scholars, New York Times best-selling authors and grassroots community members alike for positive and powerful stance on issues impacting Black people.

David Landry, co-owner and co-founder of CLASS Bookstore, which he founded with his wife Dara, said “Black is a powerful voice in the ongoing discussions around racial tension in America.”

David and Dara Landry, founders and owners of CLASS Bookstore. Photo by Aswad Walker.

“What I appreciate about Black’s writings is, he gives all corners of the Black community a voice. And his latest book deals with everything from police brutality to the role of HBCUs, the ongoing AIDS health crisis, LGBTQ representation in the Black church and more.

Black, an acclaimed novelist and scholar, has spent a career writing about the Black condition and possibilities. Black is a professor of African American studies at Clark Atlanta University and his works are inspired by Black experiences, history, and heritage in the South—encompassing themes of race, religion and sexuality.

The conversation with Black will be moderated by Harrison Guy, director of arts & culture for Houston’s Fifth Ward Community Redevelopment Corporation.

It’s a conversation Joshua Connors, a fan of CLASS Bookstore and Black, doesn’t want to miss.

“They describe ‘Black on Black’ as ‘a piercing collection of essays on racial tensions in America,’ and they ain’t never lying,” said Connors. “Black pulls no punches, but is able to go hard while staying true to his own humanity.”

This free event requires registration which can be done via Eventbrite at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/class-bookstore-presents-a-black-conversation-with-dr-daniel-black-tickets-675315395527?aff=oddtdtcreator