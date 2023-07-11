The Defender Network has once again done the Bayou City proud.

During the recent National Newspaper Publishers Association’s (NNPA) 2023 Convention in Nashville, the Defender took home an impressive nine awards for exceptional writing, creative layout and design, original and impactful advertising and more.

The NNPA is a trade association of the more than 200 African-American-owned community newspapers from around the U.S. Since its founding 75 years ago, the NNPA has consistently been the voice of the Black community, and has been true to the Black Press’s original mission as stated in 1827 by this nation’s first Black newspaper, the Freedom’s Journal: “We mean to plead our own cause… No longer shall others speak for us.”

Annually, the NNPA awards those publishers who have gone above and beyond this honorable call of duty. During this year’s convention, the Defender Network received the following awards:

· 1st Place: Layout & Design (Tabloid)

· 1st Place: Fashion, Beauty & Lifestyle

· 2nd Place: Youth & Children

· 2nd Place: Sports

· 2nd Place: Newspaper Excellence

· 2nd Place: Original Advertising Campaign

· 3rd Place: Health

· 3rd Place: Education

· 3rd Place: Community Engagement

“I am both proud and humbled by the overflow of recognition received by the Defender family,” said Defender Network Publisher and CEO Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah Jiles. “And I say family with great intention, as our team is truly a family; one I would put up against any in the country.”

Award-winning author, movie producer and NAACP Image Award winner ReShonda Tate, serves as the Defender Network’s managing editor, assisting Jiles with orchestrating the ongoing production of the outlet’s recognition-worthy print and online articles.

“We consistently put out a quality product because we have quality people; writers, editors, social media mavens who take their jobs seriously, and put their heart and soul into providing our print and website readers in Houston and across the country with news they can use,” said Tate.

And according to Jiles, her team is far from satisfied.

“We’ve done an excellent job spotlighting local people on the move and organizations, businesses and happenings that deserve attention. We’ve also been at the forefront nationally in producing a game-changing website and social media presence, helping to bring the Black Press into the 21st century,” said a proud and determined Jiles. “But believe me, we’ve only scratched the surface of our potential.”