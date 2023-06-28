For those of us who live in the northern hemisphere, annually on or near June 21 marks the onset of summer with the “summer solstice” (For residents of the southern hemisphere, it’s December 22; just FYI).

Though many view Memorial Day as the beginning of summer, the summer solstice is actually the “official, official” launch of summer, and the longest day of the year. It’s also the day that has come to be known in the Bayou City as “Make Music Day.”

And make music, Houston did this June 21, with “Make Music Day” events taking place at 41 designated places, which is not counting the jump-offs and pop-ups where folk were simply inspired to get on the same beat, the one song (uni-verse) and appreciate the beauty of music.

The Dougan’s sure did.

These Katy residents, Sheila (mom), Trey (dad) and their three girls enjoyed the festivities happening at City Hall.

“My wife’s parents are from that flower children, fight the power generation, and it rubbed off on her,” said Trey. “So, we’ve always done something special on the summer solstice. And music being so much a part of all the movements in America, this event is perfect for us.”

The city of Houston invited both amateur and professional music makers to “Make Music Day” and held the day’s opening ceremonies at City Hall with Rapper BuddieRoe, Latin jazz band Charlie Perez & The Trade, and DJ Hiram. But across the city, every flavor of music was represented.

The summer solstice represents the day of the year when the sun reaches its highest point. Apparently, for Houston, that just meant more heat. However, not even scorching temperatures could have dissuaded the Dougan crew or the countless others who participated in “Make Music Day” at its various venues, from both of Houston’s main airports to multiple libraries, restaurant/bars, parks, art galleries and the Houston Farmers Market.

Frankie Rigby was also at City Hall, but planned on hitting up multiple “Make Music Day” events.

“I just love music, my man, and vibing outside in the elements,” said the Hobbs, New Mexico transplant, who said he was headed to the Houston Farmers Market after his time at City Hall.

“Man, they’ll have free live music going ‘til 8pm. You can’t beat that. I’m doing this every year.”

Rigby making a ritual of Houston’s “Make Music Day” is absolutely on theme. Since ancient times, various peoples and cultures developed their own rituals for this special day. Houston now has one that, judging by participation and excitement, will be here to stay.