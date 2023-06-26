Lone Star College-University Park has partnered with Declassified Media to mentor and inspire the college’s student content creator group – LSC-UP Mane Squad.

Declassified Media’s founder and creator of the Declassified College podcast, Justin Nguyen, and several crew members spent time with the LSC-University Park student content creator group as part of the Mane Squad debut this year. Nguyen’s social media and content marketing agency specializes in helping colleges and universities reach and engage students.

Declassified Media has worked with the Mane Squad to develop content and provided social media tactics and best practices to stir student engagement. Nguyen believes creating content that resonates with students is crucial for any institution that wants to keep students engaged and excited about campus life.

“The UP Mane Squad is a fantastic initiative that I’m excited to see grow in the coming years,” said Nguyen. “Gen Z’s most popular job is to become a Creator and having programs like the Mane Squad allows Lone Star College-University Park to stand out amongst the thousands of other colleges around the U.S. by actually listening to what students want.”

Mane Squad member Diamond Hernandez said she is grateful for the tips and advice she’s gained during the collaboration.

“I am excited to create content that I enjoy with our group, adding my own twist to help students keep a clear mindset during the school year,” said Hernandez. “I aim to create content that provides holistic support to students beyond academics and offer valuable resources.”

In addition to on-campus collaboration, Nguyen and the Mane Squad have conducted multiple virtual workshop sessions on content creation.

Declassified Media, and crew collaborate with LSC-University Park’s College Relations Department and student content creator group LSC-UP Mane Squad. Credit: LSC-University Park

“Developing meaningful connections with our students is key to their academic and personal success,” said Dr. Lyvier Leffler, Vice President of Student Success at LSC-University Park. “The partnership with Declassified Media is a testament to our college’s commitment to putting the student voice first and will enable our campus and specifically the Mane Squad to create content that fosters a sense of community on campus and showcases the innovative spirit of Lone Star College-University Park.”

During a small group session focusing on creating content that sparks student engagement inside and outside the classroom, Nguyen also shared his expertise with faculty and staff.

“We are excited about the potential impact this collaboration can have on our students’ engagement and connection with campus life,” said Dr. Allison Burney, Director of Professional Development. “It is a great opportunity for our students to learn from experts in the field and for faculty and staff to gain new insights into how we can better engage our students.”

For information on enrolling in upcoming summer or fall classes, visit LoneStar.edu/EMI. To learn more about LSC-University Park or register for classes, visit LoneStar.edu/StartUP, call 281.290.2600 or email UPAdvising@LoneStar.edu.

To connect with LSC-University Park and the LSC-UP Mane Squad on Instagram, follow @lscup and @lscupmanesquad.