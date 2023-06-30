Texas Southern University recently hosted 40 rising seventh through ninth-grade girls for the GEMS Camp. GEMS, which stands for Girls interested in Engineering, Mathematics and Science, is a 501(c)3 based out of Dallas.

The GEMS Camp was founded in 2010 by STEM educator Saki Milton to close the gender and racial gap in STEM studies and careers. Since its founding, 90% of participants have come from Title 1 schools, 96% are Black and Latina, and 60% are English Second Language students.

Funding for the camp at TSU is provided by TSU’s Division of Research and Innovation and the TSU Foundation’s CenterPoint Energy FEM STEM grant. This was TSU’s first year hosting.

During this residential camp, the 40 scholars, primarily from the Greater Houston area, utilized a five-karat system in the areas of academics, leadership, service, career and creativity. They participated in math and science coursework and worked with mentors to learn about self-confidence and conflict resolution, among other leadership traits. They also heard from women in STEM who shared their stories of thriving in the field.

“We are excited to welcome these GEMS to the campus of Texas Southern University to engage in STEM education and activities, and to build relationships with like-minded young scholars,” said Assistant Professor of Biology Dr. Erica Cassimere. “The STEM field is ripe with opportunities, and our vision is to plant seeds of what’s possible in the minds of these young ladies who we believe are our future healthcare professionals, engineers, computer scientists, researchers, rocket scientists, and great thinkers. We are committed to doing our part to build a pipeline of future female STEM leaders.”

GEM students also participated in a community service project at the Houston Food Bank where they learned about nutrition and food insecurity. The camp concluded with a community showcase of their capstone projects held in TSU’s Sterling Student Life Center.