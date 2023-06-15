Texas Southern University’s Executive Master of Public Administration Program (eMPA) and the League of Women Voters-Houston have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish cooperative initiatives to support civic engagement programs and events for their respective institutions.

Under this MOU, TSU will support the League’s efforts to uplift youth voters by providing nonpartisan election information, extending an invitation to students to attend networking events, and collaborating with TSU on other programs. The League, on the other hand, will support TSU’s efforts by providing voter registration and education events, as well as collaboration opportunities in other partnerships deemed applicable by both entities.

TSU’s eMPA program will be featured in the Voters Guide and serve as a distribution site, recruit students for potential internships with the League as an academic component, also recruit students for the League’s Rising Stars Civic leadership programs, and volunteering opportunities, such as on-site campus voter registration during the academic year, specifically National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) and civic outreach efforts in locations in the historic Third Ward.

“This MOU between the TSU eMPA and the League of Women Voters-Houston provides an excellent opportunity for students to gain invaluable experience in the political and civic engagement arena while also contributing to the community,” said eMPA program founding director Dr. Michael O. Adams.

Adams is excited about the mix of educational and community service benefits that the partnership will provide TSU students.

“This partnership offers students the chance to engage in voter registration drives, participate in forums and debates, and foster meaningful dialogues on the most pressing issues affecting the community. Such an agreement also serves as a vital bridge between academic learning and the real-world experience needed to drive positive change in our society,” added Adams, who anticipates more collaborative efforts in the future.

For more information, email Michael.Adams@tsu.edu or visit tsuempa.com.