Recently, Bryan Smart, Founder & CEO of SmartScaping Landscaping & Design, and local nonprofit the DMF Group Foundation brightened the holidays today for roughly 300 senior citizens with a Free Holiday Luncheon at the Knights of Columbus Hall (420 Telephone Road) in Houston!

The Luncheon, presented by the Houston landscaping company’s ‘SmartScaping Cares’ charitable program, took place from 11am-2pm today. Staff and volunteers from SmartScaping and the DMF Group served the senior guests baked chicken with tasty sides and beverages, along with a healthy dose of Christmas spirit!

SmartScaping and DFM Group staff and volunteers served lunch to nearly 300 Houston seniors today. Photo by Boost 1 Marketing.

“We wanted to make our seniors feel special, cared about, and remembered this holiday season,” said Bryan Smart, the 35-year-old Founder & CEO of SmartScaping Landscaping & Design. “There are a lot of events for kids and families this time of year, but not a lot for seniors and we know the holidays can be especially lonely for them. We’re so grateful to the DMF Group Foundation and everyone who helped us share our blessings, a nice meal, a lot of smiles, and some holiday cheer today with these special members of our community.”

Seniors have a special place in the SmartScaping CEO’s heart. Last month, SmartScaping Cares, Daiq’s Restaurant and OMG Seafood, delivered 500 free homecooked meals to seniors living in multiple senior housing and assisted living complexes throughout Houston for Thanksgiving!

Joaquin Martinez, Director of Community Affairs for the City of Houston (left), representatives from the DMF Group Foundation (center), and Bryan Smart, Founder & CEO of SmartScaping (right) welcome seniors to today’s Holiday Luncheon. Photo by Boost 1 Marketing.

SmartScaping Landscaping & Design, a premiere, Black-owned Houston landscaping maintenance and design company, has been purchasing and sharing holiday meals with local seniors for the past five years.

The company’s SmartScaping Cares program does charitable work throughout Houston, cleaning up blight and debris in communities, providing free lawn and yard maintenance for veterans and seniors in need, and creating Youth Outreach programs that provide employment opportunities and Co-Op paid internships in partnership with HISD schools and local colleges.