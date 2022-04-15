The largest cultural celebration of Houston’s historic Fifth Ward returned this past weekend with a bang. The 9th Annual Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival, hosted by the Fifth Ward Cultural Arts District and under the leadership of the Fifth Ward Redevelopment Corporation (FWRC), offered attendees live music, an interactive Kid’s Zone, art activities, vendors and food trucks galore.

“The Lyons Avenue Renaissance Festival celebrates the artful lives and rich history of the Fifth Ward,” said Harrison Guy, the FWRC’s director of arts & culture.

To Guy’s point, the festival showcased Fifth Ward’s diverse people via their contribution to the arts, with musical performances ranging from R&B, Zydeco, Tejano to gospel, and poetry and dance performances that were just as diverse.

“We have worked very hard to create a dynamic festival that has something for everyone,” said Guy.

Local artists who performed included the N.O. Hustlers Brass Band, Kam Franklin (lead vocalist for the Suffers), blues performer Trudy Lynn, CTS Band – Queen of Tejano & Latin Tribute, Zydeco legend Step Rideau and several gospel artists.

Goodie-filled eggs were dropped from a helicopter in the Kid’s Zone, followed by an appearance of the Easter Bunny.