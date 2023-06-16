After an exhaustive six-hour meeting, the Board of Regents at Texas Southern University concluded with the decision that Dr. Mary Evans Sias would resign from the Board to become TSU’s interim president, effective June 30.

Mary Evans Sias, Ph.D. Credit: TSU

Alumni showed up at the Board of Regents meeting in support of Sias, who one supporter said was perfect for the job because “she was beholden to no one.”

Alumnus Alicia Hughes told the board that alumni expected someone knowledgeable to serve as Interim President at this critical time. The names for Interim Hughes highlighted were Dr. Cherry Gooden, Dr. Ruth Simmons, and Dr. Mary Sias.

It was three weeks ago, when TSU then-President Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young announced that she was leaving the school, just two years into the job.

In a letter to the Board of Regents, Crumpton-Young submitted her request to retire, and it was unanimously approved by the board. She said that she has plans to help elevate HBCUs on a national level.

“My goal is to assist in accelerating this urgent and compelling objective and shape the national success of HBCUs and Higher Education at large,” she wrote to the Regents. “With the successful conclusion of the 2022-2023 Academic Year, it seems the most appropriate time to share this communication with you.”