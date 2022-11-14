Three startup entrepreneurs each received $10,000 in seed money for their business after winning the City of Houston’s Liftoff Houston Startup Business Plan Competition:Natasha Roberts: ActIVate Drip Spa (Service category), which provides medical-grade IV Drip formulas that work to eliminate unwanted toxins from the body and to aid in hydration and recovery

Hannah Le: RE.STATEMENT (Product category), a marketplace for designers to “upcycle” and transform old fashion into wearable art

Aditya Aggarwal: Maritime XR (Innovation category), which intends to disrupt conventional training modalities for the maritime industry by supplementing maritime training with advanced Virtual Reality (VR) simulations

Runners up were awarded $500 each:

Charmeyce Buck and Frerika Varlack: Ignite Diagnostic Solutions LLC (Service category), a professional analytical laboratory service committed to delivering accurate and timely results to its customers while meeting regulatory guidelines and standards

Suzanne Knobel: Bennie’s Old-Fashioned Ketchup (Product category), a producer of artisanal, small-batch ketchup made with fresh tomatoes and uncomplicated ingredients

Sean Carroll: Buffalo Seaweed (Innovation category), the first algae farm in Texas, which aims to expand access to green technology raw material locally while rewilding the environment in Galveston Bay

The audience also voted for Fan Favorites in each category, all who received $500: Natasha Roberts, Suzanne Knobel, and Aditya Aggarwal.The event, which celebrated its 10th anniversary on Nov. 5 during Pitch Day, is sponsored by Capital One Bank and administered by the Houston Public Library (HPL) and the Office of Business Opportunity (OBO). Capital One Bank has given more than $300,000 in prizes for aspiring entrepreneurs since Liftoff Houston’s inception.