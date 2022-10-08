Mayor Turner, Dusty Baker, Jeremy Peña headline Astros Rally

Houston is fired up and ready for another postseason run at the World Series for the hometown Houston Astros.

The fired-up crowd on hand got even more hyped when Astros mascot Orbit and the Astros cheerleaders prepped them for the heavy hitters: Astros players Chas McCormick, rookie sensation Jeremy Peña and manager Dusty Baker who should be a shoe-in for the MLB Hall of Fame once he retires from the game.

Mayor Turner reminded the crowd that in 2017, when the city was reeling from weather disasters, it was the Astros who “put the city on their back” and provided hope in a crucial moment.

“When we really needed somebody to root for, stand up for, this team not only went into the championship round, this team won the World Series in 2017,” said Turner to a roaring crowd. “So, I can’t tell you how excited I am. I know you all [the fans] are. We just want to let [the Astros] know we loved you before, we loved you then [in 2017], we love you even more right now.”

The Astros’ general manager, James Click, also spoke, and served as a warmup for Baker, and MLB legend both as a former player and current record-setting manager.

“From the bottom of my heart, I really, really appreciate you,” Baker told the fans gathered. “You just don’t know how great it is for the players to get your support, to get your love. And they love you too.”

Baker reflected on his many years managing other teams and having to face Houston’s MLB team.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to manage the Houston Astros. I was on the other side of the field for a long time managing and fighting against them Astros. But now I’m on the Houston Astros side.”

Baker and Turner called for all Astros fans to show up in “The Juice Box” (Minute Maid Park) next Tuesday (Oct. 11) and Thursday (Oct. 13) when the Astros host two home games against a yet-to-be-determined American League opponent.

But if the energy at the rally is any indication of things to come, it doesn’t matter who the opponent is. “Them Astros” will be taking off on another historic postseason run.