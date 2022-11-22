Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston’s Meals on Wheels program is seeking volunteers to make phone calls to area homebound seniors on Thanksgiving morning. At this time, 300 volunteers are needed to ensure that the over 5,000 seniors served by Meals on Wheels receive calls.

Members of our staff will deliver a special Thanksgiving meal, ahead of the holiday, to every senior on our program. On Thanksgiving morning, starting at 9:00 a.m. CST, we invite you to join us as part of our Thanksgiving Volunteer Call Team. Calls can be made from anywhere with internet connectivity, using a virtual phone bank system. The Volunteer Services Team for Meals on Wheels will share all the details with you upon registration. You just need an internet-connected device and access to WiFi.

“Our seniors love to hear from volunteers,” shares Lauren Lewis, Meals on Wheels Volunteer Services Manager. “The calls mean so much to them and really make Thanksgiving special.”

The EveryAction virtual phone bank system allows volunteers to make calls from their personal computers. It is a great holiday activity for the whole family, one that inspires an “attitude of gratitude” for both the volunteer and the senior. Each volunteer or family will be assigned 15 to 20 seniors to call.

For more information, please visit https://www.imgh.org/events/thanksgiving2022/