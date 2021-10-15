HOUSTON – More than 1,600 full- and part-time positions will be available at the Turnaround Houston Job & Readiness Fair, held virtually from Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct 24. Job seekers can access the virtual portal to browse open positions anytime. Those wishing to chat live with hiring employers and resource organizations can log in from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday. The event is free, but registration is required to access the job portal – click here and choose “City of Houston Turnaround Job Fair” from the drop-down menu.

More than 31 employers are hiring for positions at all skill levels, and job seekers can also connect with hiring managers and company representatives. There are positions open in hospitality, health care, professional services, building maintenance, and with governmental entities and school districts. There are also several resource organizations that will provide information about job readiness tools, training, and continued education.

Turnaround Houston

Turnaround Houston, which combines the elements of a job fair and a resource center, is a community-based initiative created by Mayor Sylvester Turner in 2016. Individuals with criminal histories or gaps in employment are also welcome to participate.

“Houston is open for business and there are many open positions to be filled,” said Mayor Sylvester Turner. “If you are ready to work, even if you have faced employment barriers, I encourage you to attend this event.”



Turnaround Houston is held in collaboration with the Office of Business Opportunity (OBO) and Workforce Solutions. This event is the third virtual fair hosted by OBO since the start of the pandemic.

“The virtual format has proven to be a safe and easy way for thousands of Houstonians to find employment and employment-related resources,” said Marsha E. Murray, director of the Office of Business Opportunity. “You can access the job portal 24/7, and from the comfort of your own homes. Reach out to our office should you need assistance to register.”

For more information about the Turnaround Houston Job & Readiness Fair, go to www.houstontx.gov/turnaround