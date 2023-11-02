Harris County voters have been tasked with deciding on several proposals, including, but not limited to university funding, expanding both water, and internet access, a tax exemption on biomedical manufactured goods, and giving Houstonians better representation.

Currently, 14 state-wide propositions, two city-wide and one is specific to Harris County. While the sheer number and breadth of the propositions on this year’s ballot can lead to confusion, the propositions, if approved, could have implications across the state for years to come.

The Defender breaks down the proposals.

Proposition 1 would enshrine in the state constitution Texans’ right to farm, ranch and garden on land they own or lease.

Proposition 2 would allow county or city governments to create property tax exemptions for childcare facilities. Proponents believe lowering taxes on childcare facility owners would trickle down to more affordable childcare for parents across the state.

Proposition 3 would prohibit the Texas Legislature from imposing a tax based on an individual or family’s wealth or net worth.

Proposition 4 would increase the homestead tax exemptions for school districts from $40,000 to $100,000. The legislation also includes limits on how much tax can be imposed on elderly and disabled homeowners.

Proposition 5 would create a $3.9 billion endowment to fund faculty, research and graduate studies at Texas Tech University, Texas State University, University of North Texas and the University of Houston.

Proposition 6 would create the Texas Water Fund, a special account in the state treasury outside the general revenue fund, administered by the Texas Water Development Board to help finance water projects across the state.

Proposition 7 would create a special fund in the state treasury outside the general revenue fund to finance projects geared toward improving electric generating facilities across the state.

Proposition 8 would create a special fund in the state treasury outside the general revenue fund, administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

Proposition 9 would provide $3.45 billion in bonus checks and cost-of-living raises for retired public school teachers across the state. If approved, it would be the first increase for retired teachers since 2004.

Proposition 10 would provide a tax break to biomedical companies by making the value of medical supplies manufactured there exempt from property taxes.

Proposition 11 would add El Paso County to the list of counties that have the ability to issue bonds to help fund parks and recreation facilities.

Proposition 12 would abolish the office of County Treasurer in Galveston County, allowing the Galveston County Commissioners Court to designate another person or office to carry out the treasurer’s duties.

Proposition 13 would increase the mandatory retirement age for justices and judges of appellate, district and criminal district courts to 79. The minimum retirement age also would increase to 75.

Proposition 14 would establish the Centennial Parks Conservation Fund with an allocation of $1 billion. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department would be able to use money from the fund to create new state parks and improve existing ones.

City of Houston, Proposition A would let any three members on the Houston City Council put an item on the council’s weekly agenda.

Right now, Houston’s mayor has that power almost exclusively, meaning he or she can effectively veto policy ideas by blocking them from the agenda. If approved, any three of Houston’s 16 council members could join together to get an item on the agenda without the mayor’s approval.

City of Houston, Proposition B addresses Houston’s representation on regional government councils.

It is an effort to address the Houston-Galveston Area Council, a group of governments covering 13 counties that doles out billions of federal and state dollars per year to its over 100 local government members. Houston makes up 30% of the group’s population but gets just two of 37 votes on the council. Fair For Houston, the group behind the ballot measure, says the goal is to begin negotiations with H-GAC to get Houston and Harris County more representation. If those talks fail, Houston would then have to exit the group.