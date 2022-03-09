State Rep. Shawn Thierry hosted a ceremony marking the unveiling of the signage marking the Barbara Jordan Memorial Parkway which runs on Highway 288 from Cleburne St. to Beltway 8. Countless dignitaries, corporate partners, clergy and community leaders were on hand for the formal ribbon cutting and unveiling ceremony.

The signage was unveiled on March 8, 2022, International Women’s Day, during an event held on the Southmore St. Bridge over Hwy 288. Speakers included Thierry, Melinda Spaulding, Pastor Mia Wright, TSU’s President Lesia Crumpton-Young, City Councilmember Martha Castex-Tatum, State Senator Borris Miles, Amber Mostyn and Barbara Jordan’s only living sibling, Mrs. Rosemary McGowen.

The highway dedication is the result of House Bill 519 authored by Thierry, and signed into law during the 86th Legislative Session on Juneteenth. It is the only highway in the country to bear the iconic Congresswoman’s name. CenterPoint sponsored the necessary funding for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) to fabricate and install the new highway signage. Jason Ryan gave remarks as a representative of CenterPoint.

The unveiling was followed by a reception at TSU’s library.