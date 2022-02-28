As part of its Black History Month celebration, Texas Southern University honored the life and legacy of Reverend William A. Lawson, a community trailblazer who helped transform TSU, the Third Ward, and countless lives as founding pastor of Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. Here is a photo gallery, featuring Lawson’s daughters Melanie, Roxanne and Cheryl; Howard Jefferson, TSU President Lesia Crumpton-Young; Albert Myres, Chair of the TSU Board of Regents; Gene Locke; TSU faculty members; and countless others, capturing some of the moments from that powerful event honoring a powerful Houston icon.

Photo courtesy of Texas Southern University The daughters of Rev. William A. Lawson – Melanie, Cheryl and Roxanne – accept a check establishing a $100,000 endowed scholarship for the Rev. William A. Lawson Leadership Institute at Texas Southern University, as well as an honorary street sign naming a section along the Tiger Walk as “Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Way.” TSU honored Rev. Lawson, his family and his church as part of its inaugural Black History Month Convocation and tribute luncheon.

(All photos courtesy Texas Southern University)