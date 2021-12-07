Incoming Prairie View A&M University students will be gifted a generous scholarship donation to the tune of $5 million.

Charles H. Butt, chairman of H-E-B, provided the funding for PVAMU’s Founder Scholarship Fund as a permanent endowment to support students entering into their first year of school, initially generating nearly $200,000 a year for scholarships.

“Charles Butt has been amazingly generous to our university. He has shown time and time again that he genuinely cares about the opportunities afforded to students at PV. We are indebted to him for his grace and his humanity,” said PVAMU President Ruth J. Simmons.

Butt is a long-time advocate for public education. Addressing challenges faced by educators including limited funding and resources, he has created scholarships to support the training of public school teachers.

In 2017, he founded the Holdsworth Center of Excellence in Education Leadership, committing $250 million to the development of educational leaders impacting K-12 students in Texas public schools. He also launched The Charles Butt Scholarship for Aspiring Teachers, a Raising Texas Teachers initiative, to support promising students considering a future in the teaching profession.

To receive a Founders scholarship, students must qualify for the following:

– Incoming first-year students must graduate from a Texas high school in the top quartile of their class.

– They must continue to enroll full-time and make satisfactory progress toward completion of a bachelor’s degree while holding the scholarship.

Scholarship disbursement will start in Fall 2022, a spokesperson confirms. The number of available scholarships has not been announced.