Rapper/Actor Common block walks in Sunnyside to GOTV

Defender News Service

Activist, rapper and actor, Common will join The Texas Organizing Project PAC (TOP PAC), the political arm of the Texas Organizing Project, on the last day of early voting in Texas to urge Houstonians in Sunnyside to go vote.

Joining Common will be Christian Menefee, candidate for county attorney, Rodney Ellis, incumbent candidate for county commissioner precinct 1, and state Rep. Shawn Thierry, District 146.

TOP PAC is engaging 1.4 million infrequent and new voters of color over the phone, on social media, through text messages, and at the doors, in hopes of delivering 300,000-plus voters to help win Texas and the White House for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris and win the Texas House for Democrats.

The event will be carried live on TOP’s Facebook page.

WHO: Texas Organizing Project PAC, Common, Commissioner Rodney Ellis, State Rep. Shawn Thierry and Christian Menefee

WHAT: Door-knocking in Sunnyside to get out the vote

WHEN: 1:30 p.m., Friday, October 30, 2020

WHERE: Sunnyside Park, 3502 Bellfort Ave., Houston 77051