U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee has officially launched her campaign for mayor of Houston.

“I have no illusion that this will be an easy campaign,” Jackson Lee said, surrounded by family, friends, local officials and community members. “I want the people. They will have money, but I will have you. We’re dreaming what others have never dreamed and we’re saying: ‘Why not?'”

In her campaign speech Jackson Lee outlined a slew of issues she plans to address if elected mayor, including improving the city’s rail system, collaborating with activists and local organizations on criminal justice reform and updating the city’s wastewater system, among others.

She also said she would balance the budget to adjust salaries for city workers, including the police and fire departments. In terms of crime, Jackson Lee said investing in working families and public housing will decrease violence in the city.

“We have to get in front of crime; we cannot ignore it,” Jackson Lee said. “When we build on housing, we will help bring down crime. When we build on homeless persons having a house — a place to live — we will bring down crime. I believe that work will in fact generate results.”

Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis endorsed Jackson Lee and said he was committed to supporting her in her mayoral campaign.

“She’s not only a national figure, she’s a national treasure,” Ellis said. “The way we will win is the people who are here tonight looking at the skyline. Houston, we can do this with you.”

Jackson Lee unofficially announced her bid to be Houston’s mayor in March at the City Cathedral Church. Her campaign for the city’s top seat brings her back to Houston, where she started her political career as a municipal judge and served as a city council member between 1990 and 1994. She’s been Texas’ 18th congressional district representative since 1995. Jackson Lee is a Houston native who graduated from Yale University with a degree in political science.

In addition to the congresswoman, the crowded field in the mayor’s race includes Texas Sen. John Whitmire, attorney Lee Kaplan, City Council member Robert Gallegos, former METRO chair Gibert Garcia, and former City Council member Amanda Edwards.

