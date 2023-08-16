County Commissioner Rodney Ellis will preside over the Commissioners Court. during the leave of absence taken by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, the top elected official for one of the nation’s largest counties

The move makes Ellis, and HISD product (B.H. Grimes Elementary, Carter G. Woodson Middle School and Evan E. Worthing High School) the first African American to preside over the Commissioners Court.

Asked how he will run the court, Ellis said, “While Judge Hidalgo is away, I will run the Commissioners Court meetings and will seek to do so in the same spirit as the judge, guided by transparency and inclusivity.”

The Defender asked if Ellis had specific issues he’ll focus on during his time leading the Court, and he clarified that “On matters outside of Commissioners Court meetings, Judge Hidalgo will remain in communication with key county staff and available to discharge her duties as county judge.”

Still, Ellis’ time in the Commissioners Court’s head seat is significant, and adds another chapter to his life of public service, which includes being a Houston City Councilmember (District D, 1983 – 1988), State Senator (13th District, 1990 – 2017) and work he did prior with Lt. Gov. Bill Hobby and U.S. Rep. Mickey Leland, Ellis’ friend and mentor.

Ellis arrived on the Commissioners Court, following in the footsteps of another local legend, El Franco Lee, the Court’s first Black member. Now, Ellis is filling in for another game-changer, Hidalgo, the first woman and first Latina to be elected Harris County Judge.

Hidalgo, who announced on Aug. 7 that she is taking a leave of absence to receive treatment for clinical depression, and will be out for the “next several weeks,” did say in a letter to the people of Harris County that she “will remain available in the event of an emergency.” And per Commissioners Court rules, the senior (longest standing) member of the court (Ellis) shall preside in her absence.