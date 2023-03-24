The Noel Collier Group powered by Keller Williams Professionals, a leading Houston real estate agency, is hosting a free Home Buyer Seminar on Saturday, April 1, 2023, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at 1220 Augusta Drive, in Houston, to help renters and prospective home buyers understand the homebuying process and navigate through the challenges!

The free seminar is taught by experienced, licensed realtors and covers the ins and outs and processes involved in buying a home, including how to get approved for lending, the pre-approval process, how much home you can afford to buy, and how to get into a home with a minimum credit score of 580 and $3,000 in the bank.

“When I heard about this seminar, I immediately signed up,” said Lay’leen Ardison. “My credit has been jacked up for so long, but I’ve been improving it little by little, and I’m so tired of apartment living.”

Noel Collier

Participants will also learn about mortgages, interest rates, financing and credit, and valuable resources and assistance programs from a home inspector, lender, title company, and community guest speakers.

“Our goal is to provide renters and anyone thinking about buying a home in the future with the tools they need to become better prepared for shopping the market and purchasing their dream home in the Houston Area,” said Noel Collier, founder and CEO of the Noel Collier Group. “Buying a home can be really intimidating. We give people a solid understanding of the Houston housing market and the home buying process, along with where to find resources and how to avoid the most common mistakes, so they leave the seminar feeling confident and better prepared.”

The Home Buyer Seminar is part of the Noel Collier Group’s free community education program to help families and individuals navigate the complicated process of buying and selling a home. Complimentary light refreshments and Door Prizes will be included at the event for attendees.

“Me and the wife want to go into this house-buying journey with all the info we can possibly absorb,” said Fillipe Solomon. “We tried before, but stopped halfway because we were overwhelmed by all the things we didn’t know we didn’t know. We’re thinking this seminar is gonna equip us to do it up right this time.”

Noel Collier Group’s Home Buyers Seminar is free to attend, but guests need to pre-register, as space is limited. To register, please visit www.sellwithnoel.com/home-buyer-seminar.

The Noel Collier Group has been helping people buy and sell dream homes in the Greater Houston Area since 2019. Collier, a top-performing Houston realtor and 2022 Houston Business Journal “40 Under 40” Honoree, led the boutique agency in generating more than $50 million in sales in three short years.

The agency prides itself on being a champion for clients and the community. In addition to free community workshops like the Home Buyers Seminars, Collier recently launched a charity initiative to provide new beds for children of single moms with every house she sells. The former single mom and Texas Southern University grad also volunteers her time at her alma mater mentoring business students and hosts and sponsors nonprofit organizations that contribute to the betterment of youth, the community and society.

For more information visit https://www.sellwithnoel.com.