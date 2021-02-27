The Houston Public Library invites the community to an online talk with distinguished political expert Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and longtime non-fiction writer James Dale, co-authors of We’re Better Than This: My Fight for the Future of Our Democracy, primarily authored by the late Congressman Elijah Cummings. A limited book giveaway and live Q&A are part of this free program.

The event will take place on Thursday, March 4, from 5:30 pm to 7 pm.



Guest speakers include the following local change agents:

Dr. Rhea Brown Lawson, Executive Director of Houston Public Library

Larry Payne (c) pictured with Glenn Lewis and Darryl Carter

Larry Payne, Houston Public Library Critical Conversations host

Judson Robinson III

Judson Robinson III, President and CEO of the Houston Area Urban League

Cindy George, Award-winning Journalist

Dr. Melanye Price, Director of the Ruth J Simmons Center for Race and Justice; Prairie View A&M University

ABOUT THE BOOK

Part memoir, part call to action, We’re Better Than This, by Congressman Elijah Cummings, is the story of our modern-day democracy and the threats that we all must face together…as well as a retrospective on the life, life lessons, and career of one of our country’s most inspirational politicians.

Cummings and his collaborator, James Dale, offer us a revealing chronicle the formative moments in Elijah’s life that enabled a child of sharecroppers and preachers to rise to the uppermost levels of government, and to eventually take on the daunting task of holding the Trump administration to account. Detailing this moment of unprecedented obstructionism by both the president and his stalwarts, examining the danger posed to democracy itself, if the executive branch were allowed to operate above public scrutiny.

In the book’s final chapter, written by Elijah Cummings’ wife, Dr. Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, we are taken through his final days and final messages to us, which turned out to be both painful and vital as we face our greatest test as a nation since the Civil War. We’re Better Than This reminds people that in this country we don’t elect kings, and that our vote is the most powerful weapon we have.



This program is free and open to the public on Facebook Live. Registration is not required.