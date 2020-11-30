Small business program Build Up Houston application deadline is today, Nov. 30

Small business owners interested in growing their operations have until Nov. 30 to apply for Build Up Houston, a no-cost executive education program offered by the Office of Business Opportunity (OBO) in partnership with Interise.

In an effort to assist industries most affected by the pandemic, Build Up Houston is opening applications this year to those who operate businesses in concessions, hospitality, food & beverage, and retail. Applications will also remain open for those in the construction industry, which the program has served since its inception in 2015.

The program, which takes place over seven months, will begin in February 2021. Participants will utilize an award-winning curriculum, receive mentorship from industry experts, and analyze real-world case studies, including their own businesses.

“When they graduate from Build Up Houston, participants will have created a 3-year strategic growth plan, which can help take their businesses past this pandemic,” said OBO Director Marsha E. Murray. “Build Up Houston is an opportunity for small business owners to gain valuable insight on how to scale and grow their operations even in uncertain times.”

Based on 2018 assessment data collected by Interise, 69 percent of Build Up Houston alumni businesses increased or maintained their annual revenues, with an average annual revenue growth of 36 percent.

To qualify for Build Up Houston, a business must be:

Certified as a small business with the City of Houston

Operating for a minimum of two years

Have a minimum of two employees

Have minimum annual revenue of $150,000

For more information, contact Dr. Porscha Jackson at [email protected] You can also contact Pearl Cajoles at (o) 832.393.0652, (c) 346.267.7062 or [email protected]