With the 2021 Texas Legislative Session drawing to an end State Rep. Ron Reynolds (District 27) is on a mission to let Texans know exactly which state elected officials are working in their best interests and which ones aren’t.

State Rep. Ron Reynolds, seen here standing between former Essence chief Susan Taylor and Reynolds’ wife Dr. Jonita Reynolds at a Dec. 26, 2019 Houston-area event.

Reynolds has taken the initiative to inform the public of these realities, not with antagonizing rhetoric to stir up his base, but rather with the actual receipts to back up his claims.

Reynolds’ emails include listings of specific bills championed by various Texas legislators, listing the bills’ authors, focus and reasons behind the bills’ non-passage.

Speaking to his email initiative, Reynolds stated, “Every couple of days we will highlight bills that would have made a definite impact on the lives of Texans as a whole. Although we were able to get a few key bills passed, Republicans made sure we missed the mark on our more imperative goals.”

Reynolds said bail reform, police reform, the ‘Crown Act” and more were potentially game-changing legislation that GOP members effectively killed.

“Republicans made sure Texans wouldn’t have bail bond reform as HB2077 never stood a chance in committee. It’s 2021 and Texans still have to worry and stress about getting arrested for small amounts of marijuana because HB169 didn’t survive committee vote. Criminal Justice didn’t matter much either as HB137 got snagged in Committee. Enhanced training for Police officers also wasn’t a priority, as HB831 was ‘dead on arrival,’” said Reynolds.

California Governor Gavin Newsom seen here in 2019 signing into law the nation’s first ban on discrimination of natural hair. This year, the Texas Legislature refused to even bring such legislation to the floor for debate. Photo courtesy CBS News.

Reynolds added that House Republicans didn’t even consider bringing the “Crown Act” (the act that would prohibit employers from criminalizing Black hair) on the House Floor for debate.

To the question of why this information campaign, Reynolds stated, “It’s time for all of us to make a lot more noise about the aforementioned issues. The Republicans are absolutely wrong on this!”

Here is a sampling of those missed opportunities: