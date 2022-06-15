State Sen. Miles’ Austin-bound busload wants TCEQ to clean up its act

State Senator Borris Miles is sponsoring a bus to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) Sunset Advisory Committee Meeting on June 22 to charge them with environmental racism in hopes they will not only clean up their act, but clean up the pollution in multiple Black and Latinx communities.

The meeting will be at the Texas Capitol in Austin at 9a,m.

Every 12 years, the State of Texas conducts a top-to-bottom review of each state agency, which can result in operational changes in the way an agency works. The TCEQ will have to defend if they are fulfilling its mission, to reduce and prevent pollution and protect the state’s public health.

In a recent press release, Miles stated, “Communities of color have been plagued by environmental racism for decades. From concrete batch plants to contaminated creosote sites, these facilities have caused irreparable harm to the residents’ health and well-being. The TCEQ is responsible for approving permits for these industries, and time and again, the people speak out against these facilities and rarely is an action taken. On June 22, the Sunset Advisory Commission will hold a hearing for Texans to speak on their experiences with TCEQ and what changes are needed to improve the agency and protect the community.”

The bus is currently scheduled to depart from Miles’ Northeast Office (3300 Lyons Avenue, Houston, TX 77020) at 6a.m., though that time is subject to change.

Secure parking will be made available across the street from the office at Mickey Leland College Preparatory Academy for Young Men (1700 Gregg St., Houston, TX 77020).

Those interested in going, or getting any related questions answered are encouraged to email Borris.Miles@senate.texas.gov or call 713-665-8322. The deadline for signing up is Friday, June 17, 2022.