Southwest Airlines, which angered customers with thousands of flight cancellations over the holidays, is offering 25,000 frequent-flier points to travelers who were affected by the massive meltdown.

In a letter to customers, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said impacted travelers will receive 25,000 points, valued at more than $300. The points will never expire and carry no blackout dates.

Southwest said in an email that they are providing the points to people whose flights were cancelled or delayed for more than three hours between December 24 to January 2. The airline said it will give 25,000 points for each paid and ticketed flier on their reservation.

Travelers wait in the lobby at George Bush Intercontinental Airport on December 27, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Southwest had 10 times more flights canceled than Delta Airlines, which had the second most cancellations nationwide this holiday season. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

The offer comes after the Dallas-based carrier canceled nearly 15,000 flights between December 22 and January 1, upending many passengers’ holiday plans. The airline blamed winter weather for the flight disruptions, but other airlines that experienced weather-related issues quickly regained their footing, insisted U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg in a December 29 letter to the airline.

Southwest also promised customers refunds and reimbursement.

If you are a traveler and are seeking reimbursement, refund, rebook a flight, or find answers to frequently asked questions, click here.

You can also submit your baggage report, by clicking here.