T.R.U.T.H. play honors Nat'l Gay Men HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

The T.R.U.T.H Presents Black Boy Symphony in recognition of National Gay Men HIV/AIDS Awareness Day (NGMHAAD) to raise awareness about the impact of HIV on gay and bisexual men in the United States. The event will take place on Sept. 23 at 8p.m. and will be held at MATCH (3400 Main, Houston, TX 77004).

Black Boy Symphony Live! is a multi-disciplinary exploration into the lives of queer Black men amid a challenging year. COVID-19, mental health, isolation, HIV/AIDS, and social injustices. All will be revealed through storytelling reflected through spoken word, dance, video, and sound.

The T.R.U.T.H. Project recognizes art as a universal language and hopes to reach an audience through an intentional lens. The T.R.U.T.H. Project aims for this love letter to unapologetically share stories that inspire.”Black Boy Symphon