The Texas Education Agency (TEA) announced that it will officially take over the Houston Independent School District (HISD) ending the four year battle.

HISD leaders received a letter on March 15 notifying them of this decision, following reported failures including past HISD board leadership misconduct and multiple schools that have faced unsatisfactory grades over the last several years.

TEA Commissioner Mike Morath met with state lawmakers from the Houston delegation to brief them on the anticipated takeover, fulfilling the commitment from the agency to update lawmakers before making a formal announcement.

“Even with recent improvements and despite good intentions from many, Houston ISD as a system continues to allow chronically low achievement in multiple schools,” Morath said. “State intervention is necessary in several years in an attempt to shore up support for students in those schools.”

See more Legislative briefing with TEA Commissioner Morath on HISD#txlege #txlbc pic.twitter.com/b1HIovhSzq — State Rep. Carl O. Sherman (@CarlOShermanTX) March 15, 2023

Superintendent Millard House II issued the following statement:

“I stepped into my role understanding the obstacles we faced as a district including a looming TEA intervention. My team and I remained focused on building a framework that prioritized a high-quality educational experience supported by world-class talent for all students.

I am proud to say, in the last 19 months, we have already seen vast improvements. Because of the hard work of our students, teachers and staff, we have lifted 40 of 50 schools off the D or F TEA accountability ratings list. Together, with our parents, community members and leaders, we developed the district’s first comprehensive five-year strategic plan to build a better HISD.”

See more “I stepped into my role understanding the obstacles we faced as a district including a looming TEA intervention. Today’s announcement does not discount the gains we have made district-wide.” Click the link to read Superintendent’s full statement https://t.co/lOI58Oz2GE pic.twitter.com/19kQjy9T9H — Houston ISD (@HoustonISD) March 15, 2023

Changes will not be immediate. The current superintendent and the elected school board officials will remain in their positions until the end of the school year.

Plans for new appointees will not be named until after June 1.

News is still ongoing. Follow the Defender for more updates.