Several laws will be going into effect in Texas from the first day of 2024. Which ones stand to have the biggest impact on your life? Here is a rundown of some of the laws that could affect Black Houstonians:

Senate Bill 17: This bill, also known as the anti-DEI law, prohibits publicly funded universities from funding or supporting diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) offices, programs, and training. It also bans appointing employees or hiring third-party contractors to perform the duties of a DEI office.

House Bill 1058: It will establish a franchise tax credit for a taxable entity that owns an interest in a development allocated a federal low-income housing credit by the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs. The bill also amends the Insurance Code, which can make an entity eligible for a tax credit against its state premium tax liability if it owns an interest in a qualified development. On the other hand, House Bill 4645 exempts certain organizations that develop low-income housing and lease land under a ground lease from property taxes.

Additionally, Senate Bill 719 exempts charitable organizations that provide services like the placement of a child in a foster or adoptive home and support of pregnant women looking to place their children for adoption, from property taxes.

House Bill 2323: This is a specialty license plate law that will allow the Texas Department of Public Safety to issue specialty license plates to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the writing of the state song “Texas, Our Texas.”

House Bill 3186: This bill, the Texas Youth Diversion and Early Intervention Act, provides for youth diversion strategies and procedures for children accused of certain fine-only offenses in municipal and justice courts and related criminal justice matters. According to the bill, the changes aim to identify at-risk youth and those living with mental illness and prevent them from further brushes with the criminal justice system, while also holding them accountable.

House Bill 1595 : This bill was renamed to the Texas University Fund, which will cater to the administration and investment of funds to higher education institutions to achieve national prominence as major research universities and drive the state economy. These universities include Texas State University, Texas Tech University, University of Houston and University of North Texas.

House Bill 4758: The Protecting Children from Electronic Cigarette Advertising Act makes marketing, advertising, selling, or causing to be sold e‑cigarette products or any nicotine substances in containers that could appeal to minors, a misdemeanor offense. These include containers with fictional characters, trademarks, symbols, images of celebrities, or food items like candies or juice.

House Bill 614: This law requires the authorized board of a property owners’ association to adopt an enforcement policy related to imposing fines.