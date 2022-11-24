The Ensemble Theatre brings back 'A Motown Christmas'

The Ensemble Theatre has brought back the beloved production, “A Motown Christmas” this Season! Written by Nate Jacobs (Founder and Artistic Director of Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe in Sarasota, FL), “A Motown Christmas” is the Playwright’s “Gift to the Community.”

“A Motown Christmas” is blending of everyone’s favorite traditional Christmas carols with the original Christmas recordings from the classic and legendary roster of Motown Recording Artists.

The song list even includes some seldom heard gems that audiences are sure to LOVE! With an extensive library of original Christmas songs belonging to the African American owned record label, there’s tons of excitement to be had throughout the show!

“A Motown Christmas” is open now and runs through Saturday, December 24, 2022. Gather your family members, friends, social groups and others and join us at The Ensemble Theatre this holiday season!

Get your tickets TODAY!