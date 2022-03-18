Man, I’m glad we all didn’t go to the same church when we were younger. Y’all were some bad kids. And this isn’t my opinion. I’m basing this assessment on the comments y’all shared when we asked you, the community, for the “Things Black parents most often tell their kids at church.” There were so many responses that I had to break them up into 14 different topics. Lord have mercy, y’all were bad!

But truth be told, when I was a young’un growing up in Sunnyside’s Blueridge United Methodist Church, Norma Jean and Carstell Walker Jr. had to tell me most of these same things far too often.

And here they are.

PAY ATTENTION

Wake up. (Italo Bugat, Abayomi Allen)

Put that phone down. (Italo Bugat)

Pay attention. (Z Niyonu Namibia)

Turn around and stop starin’ at people! (Mary Abdul-Nur)

ADJUST YOUR VOLUME

Stop talking. (Michael Anthony Thomas)

Shhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh! (Imani Karega, Carolyn Murry, Chipo Nkhensani Charlotte-Marie Callins)

Hush. (Barbara Yaminah Miller, Dr. Alexia McClerkin-Johnson, Darla Broden)

NON-VERBAL

Not a word! It was just a look. Periot. (Oncle Otis Ross)

A look or a pinch. (Barbara Yaminah Miller)

When they give you that look with their eyes, they didn’t have to say nothing. You sat still and quiet. (Andrea Moore)

“Be still” the first time. The look is next, depending on the parent and child. There is no third time. (Michael Edward Taylor)

That look… words came later. (Rev. Gary Bennett)

This, when you talking or cuttin’ up in church! [see below] (Jeremy Smith)

Samuel Jackson in Black Snake Moan. Paramount Pictures.

MOVEMENT

Sit still. (Imara Hyman, Retired Judge Cynthia D. Stephens, Dr. Alexia McClerkin-Johnson)

Turn around. (Inspire Dream)

Sit up. (Kam Thomas)

Leave that Bible alone. (Dr. Alexia McClerkin-Johnson)

Sit back and be quiet. (Tracy Owens)

Put that down! (Denise Bates)

FOOD/SNACKS

You not taking all them snacks in church. (Kam Thomas)

I don’t have any candy. (Akachi Azubike)

Pick that candy wrapper up off the floor! (Juanita Braceful)

Don’t put that candy wrapper in there. (Juanita Braceful)

Take one cracker/communion wafer, no more. (NyNye Jael Onyemachi)

Spit that gum out. (Ethea Farahkhan)

CHURCH SPEAK

Sang baby. (Rev. Dr. Earle J. Fisher)

Let Him use you! (Dr. Angela Anderson)

[When you’re singing a solo and mess up] Take ya time. (PW Way)

TITHES

That money is for tithes only. (Kam Thomas)

Put all the money/change in church. (Imara Hyman, Darla Broden)

OLD SCHOOL CHURCH ETIQUETTE

When we go in here, you better open your mouth when someone speaks to you. (Kam Thomas)

Spit that gum out now! (Shelly McIntosh)

You gon keep them shoes on till we get home; I don’t care if they are tight! (Pamela Wise Harrison)

[With a hand at your mouth] Give me that gum! (Vanessa Williams)

PROACTIVE INSTRUCTIONS

Take notes. (Inspire Dream)

No talking, screaming, yelling or walking/running in church. (Michael Hughes)

Here, write on this. (Akachi Azubike)

I don’t care if we are late, we’re going to try to sit up front. (Akachi Azubike)

Don’t clown me when you say your Easter speech. (Vanessa Williams)

You better not embarrass me. (Wendy Lande)

No chewing gum… and you better not go to sleep. (Marcus Jones)

Q&A

Why are you laughing? (Kam Thomas)

Did you speak? (Pastor Keith Somerville)

Is that gum in yo’ mouth? (Hanifa Adjuman)

Did you go to confession? (Joyce Taylor ‘Karimah’ Johnson)

You gotta go to the bathroom again? (Colleen Kinda Carrington-Atkins)

OUTSIDE

Imma take you outside (Keda Post Memes)

Do not go outside. (Kam Thomas)

Y’all bet not leave and walk to the store. (Kam Thomas)

THREATS/PROMISES

Don’t make me come outta that choir stand. (Rhonda Skillern-Jones)

Show out if you want to. (Rhonda Skillern-Jones)

Stop! (Rev. Dr. Earle J. Fisher)

Don’t make me… (KP Hodges)

PARENTS WITH JOKES

Wake me up when he/she done. (Pastor Keith Somerville)

AFTER CHURCH, BUT STILL IN CHURCH