Houston’s iconic Third Ward is being celebrated through the lenses of six photographers with deep roots in the area at the Community Artists’ Collective’s (Collective) current exhibit.

“Third Ward Special,” features the works of Marc Furi, Flash Gordon Parks, Rabéa Ballin, Risky Cereal, Brian Ellison and Derrell Boson.

The art is inspired by the many facets of the cultural, historic epicenter and is curated by Miles Payne and Marc Newsome.

The Third Ward, one of Houston’s oldest neighborhoods, is a historically Black community with a neighborhood park originally purchased by formerly enslaved individuals. It is home to the HBCU, Texas Southern University, and is considered by some to be the cradle to the city’s civil rights movement. Many Black artists, activists, judges and politicians grew up in the area.

The exhibit, which runs through September 25, can be experienced at The Collective, 4101 San Jacinto, Suite 116, which is open Thursdays through Saturdays from 12 noon until 5 p.m. and by appointment.

For more information about the exhibit and the artists contact The Collective at 713-523-1616 or visit www.thecollective.org.

RABEA BALLIN

Rabea Ballin

There is a Renaissance happening in Third Ward, and it has been brewing for some time. I am only honored to live and create in a community that has supported and embraced me since my migration from Louisiana. The series I have included in this exhibition was taken on a porch off Cleburne around the same time The Collective extended me my first opportunity to exhibit professionally in Houston years ago. I am forever grateful and forever in support of this “space.” RABEA BALLIN

S

FRESH

DERRELL BOSON

Derrell Boson

I dedicated these photos I took around 3rd ward to this gallery because they all mean something to me special. As old as the neighborhood is the energy and creativity is as new and inspiring as ever. DERRELL BOSON

Third Ward Bike Shop

Peggy Park Hooper

RISKY CEREAL

Risky Cereal

Visibly Invisible’ features the homeless in and around Houston Texas, one of the largest cities in the United States. This series speaks to where portions of our society are and show how we got here over time due to neglect by individuals, local communities, and legislative policies. RISKY CEREAL

His Flowers

Old Man and the Streets

BRIAN ELLISON

Brian Ellison

BRIAN ELLISON is a photographer, cinematographer and creative director. Brian believes that art is a universal language that can be the catalyst for healing. Through his lens, Brian documents the everyday Black experience such as gentrification’s impact on historical communities, under-publicized Black love and comradery, parenthood and the persistent courage of Black women and men.

Cuney Homes

Choir

MARC FURI

Marc Furi. Photo by Aswad Walker.

I’m happy to participate in this show. I feel Third Ward is a cultural epicenter. It inspires me. As it goes through the rapid socio-economic changes of gentrification, I like to capture the disappearing buildings and structures which defined the area. These places were home to many collective experiences and memories throughout the decade. They deserve to be captured aesthetically instead of fading away in time. MARC FURI

‘I Love 3rd Ward’ Project Row Houses art exhibit by Marc Furi

Demolition of Jack Yates High School

FLASH GORDON PARKS

Flash Gordon Parks

I’m honored to be part of this exhibition. Third Ward was a huge part of my development growing up here in Houston. The things I learned being a member of the community still stay with me to this day. FLASH GORDON PARKS

Figs