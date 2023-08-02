According to new research, the most popular workouts in Texas start with boxing. See, already I wanna call BS, because I know a good number of folk who workout on the reg-ah-lah, and only one of them includes boxing in their mix.

But, I’m just the reporter, so, let’s see what this “new research” has to say.

Online fitness resource Total Shape analyzed the number of average monthly Google searches in each state for different workouts, including terms such as ‘X classes’ and ‘X classes near me’. The search volume for each term combined with the fitness class were added together to discover the total average monthly searches in each state.

Okay. So, I see what’s going on here. It’s not that boxing is the most popular form of working out, it’s that the folks looking to get their boxing on can’t make up their damn minds, and keep searching over and over again for a gym where they can get in a good sweat without their block knocked clean off.

Either that or these folk are typing in their “boxing classes” Google searches with boxing gloves on, and having to type and retype, search and re-search eleventeen million times–hence, boxing comes out on top.

Whatever the reason, here’s what this “new research” revealed:

Rank Workout 1 Boxing 2 Pilates 3 Dance 4 HIIT 5 Yoga

Okay. Before we even jump into “new research’s” explanations for this list, where’s walking? Where’s swimming? Where’s bike-riding? “New Research,” you’re already suspect with me. Now, you’re really skating on thin ice. Matter fact… where’s skaing?!?!

#1. Boxing

Both a strength training and cardio workout, boxing is a high-intensity sport that targets muscles from your quads and hamstrings in your lower body to your biceps and triceps in your upper body. It’s an excellent way to lose fat – you can burn up to 800 calories with an hour of boxing.

I’m sure all that’s true. But I’m still not seeing more folk running to PABA or Clubber Lang’s Gym than they are to their area fitness center, or the workout rooms in their various apartment complexes.

#2. Pilates

While Pilates is a full-body workout that focuses on strengthening and toning, the movements of this low-intensity exercise will target your core the most. Pilates doesn’t directly help with weight loss, but it does boost your body’s natural ability to burn fat by increasing your metabolism. As well as this, the benefits of the exercise on your core can result in better posture, thus relieving muscle tension.

Do people still do pilates? I’m seriously asking.

#3. Dance

Not only does dancing have many physical benefits, such as weight loss, improved flexibility, and increased muscle strength and stamina, but it also contributes to your mental health by reducing stress, improving sleep, and helping with depression. Not to mention, there’s a wide variety of dancing styles you can participate in, from Zumba to Jazzercise – so there’s something suitable for everyone.

Okay; this one I can buy. And according to all these “Instabook,” “Facegram” and “Ticky-Tack” posts (to use the words of my octogenarian pops), workouts that incorporate some level of dance or use dance as the entire workout are forreal-forreal popular. Go ‘head “new research.”

#4. HIIT

Consisting of short bursts of intense exercise, HIIT workouts can achieve the same health benefits as moderate exercise in a shorter space of time. After completing a HIIT workout, your metabolism remains high, which in turn allows your body to keep burning calories for up to 16 hours after exercising. Not only does this form of exercise contribute to weight loss, but it also increases your strength and endurance and keeps your heart healthy.

I’m just gonna take “new research’s” word on this one… Cause I ain’t ‘bout to try this one myself.

#5. Yoga

Slow movements, meditation, and breathing techniques are the main elements of yoga that improve strength, balance, and flexibility. This low-intensity workout can help to reduce stress and improve blood flow, which as a result can help lower blood pressure; not to mention, it acts as a great cool down after an intense workout session to stretch your muscles.

Personally, I think yoga is getting the short end of the stick here. Not sure what “new research” has against one of the most ancient (i.e. African) of spiritual techniques (yoga’s day job) which moonlights as a serious workout, but it should be way higher on this list. Look like.

On a national level, boxing takes the crown for the most popular workout across the U.S. with a total average monthly search volume of 402,077, as well as taking the top spot in 42 states [Again, maybe folk searching for “boxing classes” via Google are just slow or can’t make up their damn minds… but having “boxing” number one looks fishy to me]. Pilates comes in second with 329,897 Google searches, followed by dance in third place with a total monthly search volume of 259,414.

“Staying active is incredibly important for both our physical and mental health, but it can sometimes be a challenge to find workouts that you can enjoy,” said a spokesperson for Total Shape, a fitness resource site providing information about workouts, supplements, and fitness to help you reach your goals. “Fortunately, there are a variety of workouts, whether you wish to lose weight or build strength – so trying out the different types can help you to find the right one for your fitness goals.”

Thank you for chiming in Total Shape spokes-sir-or-ma’am, but I think the better title for this study is “Most Searched Workouts.” ‘Cause we all know that simply searching for, talkin’ ‘bout or thinking up on some workout you’re “fidnah” do doesn’t necessarily equate to you actually working out. That said, look out for my next article coming soon: the “Top 5 Excuses for Not Working Out After You Spent All That Damn Time Searching For Different Workout Classes, Especially You Slow, No Making Up Your Minds Folk Looking for ‘Boxing Classes That You Know You Ain’t Goin’ Attend.”

