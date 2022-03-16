During halftime of a recent Texas Southern University men’s basketball game, TSU honored Defender Publisher and CEO, Sonceria “Sonny” Messiah Jiles, for her service to the university and to the greater Houston community.

Sonceria Sonny Messiah Jiles, Houston Defender

“Thank you for your diligent service in shaping the narrative of Texas Southern University for over 20 years,” read a statement from TSU. “We are excited to recognize and pay honor to you.”

On hand to accept the acknowledgement was her oldest son and Defender High School Sports Editor, Jodie B. Jiles and Defender Managing Editor and best-selling author ReShonda Tate.