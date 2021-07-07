Texas Southern University (TSU) is launching the country’s first Navy JROTC Cadet Flight Academy. The inaugural class of Navy cadets is comprised of incoming high school seniors from around the country. The selection process for the Navy JROTC Summer Flight Academy is highly competitive, with all cadets meeting the components required of U.S. Navy Academy candidates.

“We are delighted to be one of the first universities in the nation to partner with the United States Navy to train future aviators. Our aviation program is one of the best in the nation and one of only eight located on an HBCU campus,” said Dr. Lesia L. Crumpton-Young, President of TSU. “The shortage of pilots and the need for more diversity in the cockpit make TSU uniquely qualified to meet the needs of the U.S. Navy and increase aviation diversity.”

Similar to TSU’s Air Force JROTC Flight Academy, each Navy cadet taking part in the six-week program will be training to earn their private pilot’s license. Summer 2021 JROTC cadets will move into TSU’s on-campus dorms and begin Ground School July 5, followed by Flight School on July 19 at Ellington Airport. During Flight School, they will fly twice a day with TSU flight instructors.

“This honor says a great deal about the support that our Aviation Advisory Board and TSU leadership has given the aviation program. Although our flight program is one of the newest in the country, our goal is to be best in class,” said Dr. Terence Fontaine, director of aviation.

Texas Southern University Aviation is currently hosting eleven cadets in an Air Force JROTC flight program. The cadets are progressing and have achieved major program milestones; eleven cadets have already flown solo and completed night-flight and cross-country training. They have also completed the FAA Part 141 training and are scheduled to take the FAA private pilot’s checkride, the final test to receive their private pilot’s license, next week.

“I want to personally thank our aviation staff for going the extra mile to facilitate these very important programs to the university,” said Fontaine.

Both Air Force JROTC and Navy JROTC cadets will be on campus together, training for a short time. During their brief time together, they will fellowship and exchange the aviation knowledge they have learned.

TSU is one of two universities in the nation that has partnered with the U.S. Navy to provide opportunities to Navy JROTC cadets.