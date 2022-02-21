Texas Southern University (TSU) and the Monterey Jazz Festival (MJF) are proud to announce the continuation of a partnership that has broadened the reach of the MJF’s education programs to many more young people, while leveraging TSU’s commitment and legacy of jazz excellence.

The partnership, which includes KTSU 90.9 FM, TSU’s Music Department and the School of Communication, features a free two-day intensive music symposium, Monterey Jazz @ TSU, on April 12-13, 2022. Tuesday, April 12, is designed for all greater Houston-based middle and high school music students and programs, and Wednesday, April 13, is geared toward college-aged students. Schools or individual students interested in attending Monterey Jazz @ TSU can register here.

Led by TSU faculty from the music, communications and music industry degree programs and featuring the 2022 MJF Artist-in-Residence, Queen Cora, the symposium includes master classes, panel discussions, recording sessions, workshops and more. The symposium provides students the opportunity to network with professionals and peers, learn insider secrets in the music industry, spark lifelong collaborations, build foundations for a career in the music industry, and prepare students to audition for the Monterey Jazz Festival’s national bands and combos, which tour nationally and internationally.

Queen Cora Dunham is a Houston native having attended Kashmere High School under senior William Portis where she played in the marching and concert bands. After graduating as valedictorian, Cora pursued her Bachelor of Science Degree at Howard University where she marched in Howard’s Thunder Machine marching drum section. Cora went on to perform around the world with artists such as Prince, Beyonce, Yusef Lateef, Mary J. Blige, Lala Hathaway, Maceo Parker, Ledisi and countless others.

In addition to being a full-time musician she has also authored books like GAGU Gathering a Greater Understanding, The Ultimate Life Guide for Youth and Who Am I? For Preteens & Teens.

Ernest Walker

“Queen Cora is a powerhouse of creativity and entrepreneurship, and we are thrilled to host her and help spread her message to young minds,” said Ernest Walker, General Manager of KTSU 90.9FM.

The TSU/MJF partnership was launched at the 62nd Monterey Jazz Festival in 2019. Jazz and music business students from TSU traveled to Monterey to participate as production and marketing interns during the festival, providing them with real-world experience and opportunities to work alongside top professionals in the music industry at a world-class event.

The integration of high-quality education and outreach programs and year-round events to expand the legacy and popularity of jazz to a larger, more diverse audience is a critical component of MJF’s new Strategic Plan and Mission, Vision, and Values statements. By working in conjunction with TSU, MJF is achieving this critical goal of reaching younger audiences and helping to create new generations of jazz performers and fans.

“Monterey Jazz Festival is excited to build on the spirit of inclusiveness inherent in jazz as it continues this unique partnership with Texas Southern University,” said Colleen Bailey, MJF Executive Director. “TSU has a deep history of producing jazz artists, some of whom have played on the stages of our festival, an incredible jazz program, and they have the #1 student-run jazz radio station.”

For more information about the Monterey Jazz @ TSU program, click here. For more information or to support this partnership, please go to https://giving.tsu.edu/montereyjazz.