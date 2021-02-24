Texas Southern University student Derrick Hudson received a surprise of a lifetime on his 26th birthday. The Aviation Management student received a surprise commission from the United States Coast Guard on Tuesday at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base. Members of TSU’s leadership, including TSU Regent James Benham, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs and Research Dr. Kendall Harris, and Director of Aviation Dr. Terence Fontaine, were present.

Rear Admiral John P. Nadeau, who currently serves as the Commander of the Eighth Coast Guard District, flew in to surprise the student. With this commission, Hudson was awarded entrance into the USGA Academy. The award also covers his tuition for his junior and senior year and a salary beginning this summer.