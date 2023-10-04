You can’t talk about Houston Black history without bringing up the Turkey Day Classic, the football game between Phillis Wheatley and Jack Yates high schools. And though the annual Thanksgiving Day tradition only lasted for 20 years (1946 – 1966), the game’s impact lives on, both in the memories of Wheatley and Yates alumni and in a recent state recognition.

In late September, the game widely considered one of the most significant high school football rivalries in Texas history, was recognized by the Harris County Historical Commission which unveiled an official Texas historical marker for the Turkey Day Classic. The marker resides on the University of Houston campus near the intersection of Cullen Blvd. and Cougar Place Dr., southeast of TDECU Stadium – the site that once was Jeppesen Stadium which hosted the Turkey Day Classic annually.

Jeppesen Stadium was renamed UH’s Robertson Stadium in 1980 before being demolished in 2012 to make way for TDECU Stadium, which opened in 2014.

UH officials served as hosts for those on hand for the marker’s unveiling, including former Wheatley and Yates football players, drill team and band members and cheerleaders. As well, several local leaders and dignitaries were present for the festivities which included a luncheon along with the unveiling ceremony.

“As part of the Third Ward Initiative’s mission, the University of Houston strives to celebrate the history and culture of our shared neighborhood,” said Elwyn Lee, UH vice president for neighborhood and strategic initiatives. “In pursuit of that goal, the University applied for the state historical marker to raise awareness about this incredible high school football rivalry. The Turkey Day Classic truly transcended the gridiron to become a community spectacle that has been cherished for generations.”

Thurman Robins, author of “Requiem for a Classic,” said the Classic evolved into more than a game, but an annual happening – a Turkey Day week –that included parades, floats, fans dressed “to the nines,” an unofficial auto show and dances before and after the game. This annual Black cultural phenomenon was known to attract as many as 30,000 people to the game alone, and even more to all the additional happenings.

The historical marker unveiling planning committee included Lee, Debra Blacklock- Sloan (Harris County Historical Commission member and Wheatley alumna), Carolyn Moore Wright (Wheatley alumna), Jeffrey Boney (president of the Jack Yates Alumni Association), Carl Davis (Yates alum), Sara Lujan Donatto (UH Office of Government and Community Relations) and Karl Hearne (UH Staff Council President-Elect).

“Unveiling the historical marker was a proud, historic moment for both alumni,” stated Blacklock-Sloan. “When I approached Dr. Lee about the idea in 2019, he was more than ready to collaborate on preparing the marker application and narrative which was a true labor of love for me as a Wheatley alumna. Harris County Historical Commission member Bernice Mistrot provided invaluable assistance, as did sports enthusiasts/historians Michael Hurd and Mike Vance.”























Turkey Day Classic Ceremony outside of TDECU Stadium. September 21, 2023.

Dr. Elwyn C. Lee speaking at the Turkey Day Classic Ceremony outside of TDECU Stadium. September 21, 2023.