An Uber driver has been arrested in the June death of Houston pastor Rev. Ronald K. Mouton Sr. of East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

Mouton was shot and killed during a possible road rage incident on the Gulf Freeway at Gould Road on June 24.

According to the Harris County District Clerk’s Office, Deshawn Longmire, 23, has been charged with murder and is currently being held in Harris County Jail.

Documents outline details of the deadly shooting.

Witnesses said they saw Longmire, who was driving for Uber in his black Honda sedan with peeled window tint, arguing with Mouton, who was driving a white BMW, at a stoplight on the Gulf Freeway frontage road. Neither driver exited the vehicle at the time of the argument, investigators said.

Witnesses told police that, when both vehicles started moving, Longmire “stretched his arm out of the driver window with a pistol in his hand” and allegedly shot Mouton. Longmire then took off.

Surveillance video from Pusch and Nguyen Injury Lawyers showed Pastor Mouton crashing his vehicle at a curb. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further investigation revealed that Longmire was a person of interest in connection to Mouton's death, and records from his Uber account showed that he was in the area at the time of the shooting, according to documents.

Longmire, who is an Uber driver, was stopped on June 29 after running at least one stop sign. He was taken into custody and transported to HPD’s Homicide Division for an interview, according to the documents.

Longmire’s vehicle was identified by a witness following the road rage shooting. According to court records, Longmire said no one uses his vehicle except for him, but that he was not in the area at the time of the shooting.

The documents say Longmire told detectives his phone records and Uber app could confirm his whereabouts.

After review, police say his Uber records showed he was in the area of the shooting between 4:43 p.m. and 4:51 p.m. that day.

Longmire was taken into custody and his bond was set at $500,000 on Saturday.

Uber says no passengers were in the vehicle at the time of the shooting and that Longmire’s access to Uber was removed once they were aware of the investigation.

The family of Ronald Mouton Sr. said he has been a pastor for 32 years in the community. He will be remembered as a man who touched many lives.

His longtime friend Bishop James Dixon said Mouton’s family is still grieving.

“For them, this is at least some relief but they’re still going through, they’re asking the public for prayer and privacy. But for all of us, we’re hopeful that justice is done. The family wants justice to be done.”

“There are thousands of people within a five-mile radius of East Temple Church,” Dixon told us back in June. “Ronald Mouton has been a blessing to that community.”

Dixon said he grew up with Mouton and knew him all his life.

“We are grateful for all the love and concern the community continues to express. The horrific loss of our beloved, Rev. Dr. Ronald Mouton, Sr. is painful beyond words. We are still grief-stricken over this senseless tragedy. We want the man who took his life to understand the seriousness of his crime. He took the life of a husband, a father. Our confidence and hope is in the proficient work the of police. We also hope the work of the entire criminal justice system is done thoroughly and that justice is duly served. We understand the public interest in this case, but we are not ready to speak publicly. We have authorized our trusted family friend, Bishop James Dixon, to interact with media on our family’s behalf. Thank you for respecting our need for privacy as we seek to heal from this traumatizing circumstance.”