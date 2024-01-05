The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD) has already experienced multiple transforming moments under the leadership of its new president, Loren J. Blanchard. Now, the institution is set to celebrate another powerful moment – the school’s 50th anniversary.

And it will do so beginning with a day of welcome and an evening of music.

Founded in 1974, UHD celebrates its 50 years of teaching excellence and student success with a series of events throughout 2024. It officially kicks off its 50th anniversary with students, faculty, and staff on Jan. 18, 2024, during Welcome Week, the first week of classes for the spring semester.

Following the official welcome, will be “An Evening of Jazz,” a concert by the Houston Civic Jazz Orchestra, at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, in the Robertson Auditorium. This event is slated to inaugurate the University’s series of celebratory events open to the general public.

UHD President Loren J. Blanchard delivers the State of the University address. (Credit: www.uhd.edu)

“Across our first half-century, the University of Houston-Downtown has been a beacon, especially for first generation and nontraditional students, by providing all students with exceptional experiences,” said Blanchard. “Our students come from across our region, with myriad backgrounds, and we offer them an education that propels them to further success. We are proud of what they – and we – have accomplished as a university, and we continue to strive for future success as we strengthen our position as an anchor institution for Houston.”

Jordan Williams, a native of Oklahoma and a UHD student who transferred in from San Jacinto College, expressed his appreciation for what’s happening at UHD.

“I didn’t have a lot of Black role models in the field of STEM,” said Williams. “It’s a good feeling to attend a school where people look like me in high positions. What I do in the next two years is going to lay that foundation for me, and I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

UHD is the second largest university in Houston with one of the lowest tuitions in the region, and its students graduate with the lowest student debt in the state. UHD offers 45 undergraduate programs and 12 master’s degrees through its four colleges: College of Humanities and Social Sciences, College of Public Service, College of Sciences and Technology, and the Marilyn Davies College of Business. Ranked one of the most diverse institutions of higher education in the nation, UHD is designated as a Hispanic-Serving Institution, Minority-Serving Institution and Military-Friendly School.

From its perch at the top of Main Street, next to Buffalo Bayou, UHD has had a front-row seat to many Houston happenings over the last half-century. Through it all, UHD has remained an active agent in keeping the heart of the city beating and flourishing in its own right, educating generations of Houstonians and imparting the values of determination, dedication, and pride in Downtown.

Courtesy UHD

UHD YEAR OF CELEBRATORY EVENTS

An Evening of Jazz, Houston Civic Jazz Orchestra Concert

6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024

Wilhelmina Cullen Robertson Auditorium

One Main Building Complex

Originally called the UHD Civic Jazz Orchestra, this ensemble was founded in 1991 by UHD Artist in Residence, professional jazz trumpet player and band leader Robert Wilson. The band recruited professionals and excellent amateurs and hosted such jazz greats as Milt Larkin, Clark Terry, Chet Baker, and more across its three decades. Now, under the direction of longtime conductor Dr. Sam Jackson, the musicians are members of the Houston Professional Musicians’ Union.

UHD 50th Anniversary Gala

7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024

Hilton Americas-Houston, 1600 Lamar Street

This elegant evening will celebrate 50 years of UHD with dinner, dancing, and awards highlighting the achievements of UHD alumni. Proceeds from this fundraiser will directly benefit UHD students through the Scholarship Fund.

50th Anniversary Celebration Concert with Famed Jazz Composer and Trumpeter Terence Blanchard

8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024

Venue to be announced

Grammy Award-winning composer, jazz trumpeter, and pianist Terence Blanchard will perform this concert in honor of UHD’s 50th anniversary. Blanchard has composed more than 40 film scores and performed on more than 50. A frequent collaborator with director Spike Lee, he has been nominated for two Academy Awards for the scores for Lee’s films “BlacKkKlansman” (2018) and “Da 5 Bloods” (2020).

Full details can be found at www.uhd.edu/50years.