The negative impact social media has on youth has been headline news for the past few months, with TikTok being mentioned as often, if not more, than Instagram and Snapchat.

Kimberly A. Morrow, author of 8 Pearls of Wisdom: A Parenting Guide, offers suggestions parents can use to protect their adolescents and pre-teens from the more harmful effects of TikTok.

According to Digiday.com, TikTok users spend more time in their app than in Snapchat and Instagram. The average user spends 52 minutes per day on TikTok (source: BusinesOfApps). Additionally, 90% of TikTok users visit the app multiple times a day. And to get a feel for the volume, DataReportal.com has found that TikTok had 800 million monthly active users in April 2020. That number is likely higher now, as social media usage was said to have increased as the COVID-19 raged on.

With such use has come research that shows various negative impacts on app users, especially among pre-teens. These include addiction, bullying, comparison, safety concerns (predators) and content to promotes and/or triggers self-harm and other mental health issues (source: smartsocial.com).

According to many, these fears are well-founded.

Tricia Cuthbertson told NBC News that shortly after her daughter’s friend downloaded TikTok to Cuthbertson’s daughter’s phone so the two could post and share videos, “In the matter of an hour, she has 20 followers, all men, and they were starting to make [inappropriate] comments.”

A report on WDBJ7, Roanoke, VA’s CBS affiliate, stated, “The tech website Motherboard investigated the app and found a large community of adult users on TikTok soliciting nude photos from kids. Some of those users even sent explicit videos to children.”

One review of TikTok posted by a parent on Common Sense Media stated, “After I started exploring the app, I realize that at the bottom of the video people could put hashtags. I clicked on a hash tag, which took me to another video with a different suggestive sounding hashtag at the bottom that I clicked on, which then took me to videos that were adult content.”

Morrow contends TikTok is not all bad, pointing out that a missing teen used a hand gesture she learned on TikTok to signal that she was in danger and needed help.

“The safety signal learned on TikTok saved a young girls life,” stated Morrow. “Parents can encourage their kids to use social media to make the world a better place.”

To do this, Morrow suggests gradually introducing TikTok to your children at 13 and not sooner; talking to them about cyberbullying; getting familiar with TikTok’s community guidelines; becoming aware of explicit songs on the app; turning on TikTok’s “Digital Well-being” settings; and knowing how and when to report a problem.

WHAT IS TIKTOK?

TikTok is an app that allows users to watch and upload 60 second videos of everything from dancing to lip syncing to funny animal videos and content many parents argue is not appropriate for preteens.

A “For You” page is curated for each user, based on the interests you choose when you make a profile. Users can follow, comment on and like each video.

The accounts you follow are then collected in your “Following” feed, which you can swipe through to watch. The Discover feature allows you to search for accounts and hashtags that you are interested in.

WHAT ARE LOCAL PARENTS ARE SAYING ABOUT TIKTOK?

Osjetta Gascey: My son is 13, and we don’t allow TikTok or any other social media accounts right now. I also use my parental controls through my iPhone to monitor his phone and set up filters for inappropriate content. He’s hearing so much already at school from the kids anyway, which allows us to have open dialogue. Between the advanced technology and video games, social media can take a back seat for now. Social media is raising some of these kids.

WHAT ARE THE POTENTIAL NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF TIKTOK?

(source: smartsocial.com)