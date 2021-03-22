A long-time meat company is shutting down in Houston.

Burt’s Meat Market announced after 75 years the establishment is permanently closing its doors on March 31. The store is located at 5910 Lyons Avenue.

They wrote on social media: “It is with an extremely heavy heart, After 75 years, BURTS MEAT MARKET will close its doors permanently on MARCH 31. Thank you, Houston, for the decades of amazing support, but when it’s time…IT’S TIME. Stock your freezers with our 5 STAR homemade BEEF TIPS, GUMBO, ANDOUILLE, BOUDAIN, and JALAPEÑO CHEESE SAUSAGE! Come Show your love to all our employees who have been there for you for what seems like a lifetime.”