According to ApartmentList.com’s “Best Cities for Black Professionals 2022,” Houston comes in at a very respectable #4. So, the Defender issued a call to the community to find out what makes H-Town one of the best places for Black professionals off all ages to reside.

Here’s what y’all said:

H-Town’s multi-cultural diversity and inclusion within educational institutions encourage respect for differences and promotes humanity. (Lucrecia Brown)

Houston is filled with a wonderful blend of diversity! There is every ethnicity, culture, lifestyle, and group imaginable. I am always amazed at the amount of wonderful restaurants, churches and spiritual centers, music venues, clothing and beauty spots, yoga/Pilates/meditation spaces, and just all around great people this city has to offer. If you can go from delicious vegan to hearty Bbq in one day??? Man, your city is about something!!! (PW Way)

Diversity, Quality and Emphasis on infrastructure, Cost of Living relative to other major US cities. (Joyce Taylor ‘Karimah’ Johnson)

Diversity in arts and culture, accessibility to arts and culture, and affordability. I think it is a great place for young Black Professionals to raise a family. (Dr. Deborah Wilson)

As a STEM Influencer and Leadership Strategist for more than 20 years, I find the ability to provide access and equity through ecosystems where reprentation mirrors Houston’s lmi communities, organically and strategically positions rising leaders to advance and disrupt the socioeconomics from the communities in which they live in or lived in. Through education, opportunities and allyship, disparities are exposed so solutions through collaborations and resources can be shared.” – Loretta Williams Gurnell, Founder of SUPERLady NetWORK benefitting SUPERGirls SHINE Foundation. (Loretta Williams Gurnell)