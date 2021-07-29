Eight local young men will soon be named Eagle Scouts, the highest achievement or rank attainable in the BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America. Nationwide, only two percent of youth who start out in Scouting ever achieve this rank.The Eagle Scout rank has been earned by only 2.5 million youth since its inception in 1911.

Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church (WABC) historic Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Troop 242, will be bestowing the rank of Eagle Scout on the eight African American young men during the Court of Honor ceremony.

Charted in May 1965 by Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church (WABC) Pastor (Emeritus) Rev. Bill Lawson and his wife, Audrey (deceased), and affiliated with the W.L. Davis District within the Sam Houston Area Council (SHAC) of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA), Troop 242 holds the distinction of being Houston’s first Boy Scout troop for African Americans.

WABC Troop 242 has been one of the leading troops in the Sam Houston Area Houston Council with ten (10) Silver Beaver Awardees (the highest award given to adult volunteers by Boy Scouts of America) and leads the nation in producing African American Eagle Scouts with more than 170.

The young men receiving their Eagle Scout rank, certificate and names listed on the wall in front of the Boy Scouts of America Sam Houston Council Cockrell Scout Center are:

1.) Cory Eugene-Marcellus Jiles, Jr.

2.) Rashaad Scott

3.) Christopher Batiste Smith

4.) Christopher Lowe

5.) Zachary Clarence Jones

6.) Carrington Bryce Houston

7.) Daniel Kristopher Russell

8.) James Mason Rhodes