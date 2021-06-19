With the nationwide GOP attack on Black educational perspectives, the 100-year commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre and voter suppression antics running wild, Black people are wide open for something positive.

This openness comes with COVID cases decreasing and a nation ready to get back outside, making Juneteenth 2021 potentially the most participated and celebrated in recent memory.

Here are a few ways to commemorate the holiday.

On Juneteenth with Annette Gordon-Reed – Harvard professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annette Gordon-Reed speaks on her new book On Juneteenth which examines the Texas roots of the holiday.

Thursday, June 17; 7pm

To Register: http://www.lbjlibrary.org/events/on-juneteenth-with-annette-gordon-reed

Juneteenth Weekend Fun

Friday & Saturday, June 18 & 19

The Heritage Society

1100 Bagby St., Houston 77002

Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration 2021

Multiple days, multiple events

For More Info: https://www.missouricityjuneteenthcelebration.com/event-details/juneteenth-celebration-2021-vendor-registration

Emancipation Park’s 149th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

June 17 – 19

For More Info: www.epconservancy.org or contact: Patrina Johnson, 346-319-3033

BLCK Market Houston Juneteenth Celebration

Saturday, June 19, 11am – 5pm

Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

3816 Caroline, Houston 77004

Gulf Coast Juneteenth Blues Concert

Saturday, June 19, 8:30pm

Miller Outdoor Theater (Hermann Park)

6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston 77030

Juneteenth in the 5th

Saturday, June 19, 10am-2pm

Deluxe Theater

3303 Lyons Ave. Houston 77020

Juneteenth Weekend Food Truck & Zydeco

Saturday & Sunday, June 19 & 20

Shrine Cultural & Events Center

5313 MLK Blvd., Houston 77021

Juneteenth Black Art Exhibit Opening Day

Saturday, June 19, 1pm – 5pm

Primary Paint Party – Prime Art Gallery

11002 Westheimer Rd, Houston 77042

Concert in the Park: Missouri City Juneteenth

Saturday, June 19, 1:30pm

Hunters Glen Park

1340 Independence Blvd., Mo City 77489

For More Info: www.missouricityjuneteenthcelebration.com

Juneteenth Family Fun Day

Saturday, June 19, 12noon – 3pm

Bienvenue Events

9630 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Suite C, Humble 77396

Freedmen’s Town Juneteenth Chili Cook-Off

Saturday, June 19, 5pm – 10pm

1108 Victor St., Houston 77019

Juneteenth & Black Music Month at Moonstruck Drive-In

Saturday, June 19, 7:30pm & 8:30pm

DJ Red’s Juneteenth Chopped and Screwed Mixtape, 7:30pm

Showing of “Miss Juneteenth,” 8:30pm

Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema

100 Bringhurst St., Houston 77020

For More Info: www.hmaac.org/miss-juneteenth

OTHER JUNETEENTH DAY EVENTS