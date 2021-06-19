With the nationwide GOP attack on Black educational perspectives, the 100-year commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre and voter suppression antics running wild, Black people are wide open for something positive.
This openness comes with COVID cases decreasing and a nation ready to get back outside, making Juneteenth 2021 potentially the most participated and celebrated in recent memory.
Here are a few ways to commemorate the holiday.
On Juneteenth with Annette Gordon-Reed – Harvard professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annette Gordon-Reed speaks on her new book On Juneteenth which examines the Texas roots of the holiday.
- Thursday, June 17; 7pm
- To Register: http://www.lbjlibrary.org/events/on-juneteenth-with-annette-gordon-reed
Juneteenth Weekend Fun
- Friday & Saturday, June 18 & 19
- The Heritage Society
- 1100 Bagby St., Houston 77002
Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration 2021
- Multiple days, multiple events
- For More Info: https://www.missouricityjuneteenthcelebration.com/event-details/juneteenth-celebration-2021-vendor-registration
Emancipation Park’s 149th Annual Juneteenth Celebration
- June 17 – 19
- For More Info: www.epconservancy.org or contact: Patrina Johnson, 346-319-3033
BLCK Market Houston Juneteenth Celebration
- Saturday, June 19, 11am – 5pm
- Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
- 3816 Caroline, Houston 77004
Gulf Coast Juneteenth Blues Concert
- Saturday, June 19, 8:30pm
- Miller Outdoor Theater (Hermann Park)
- 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston 77030
Juneteenth in the 5th
- Saturday, June 19, 10am-2pm
- Deluxe Theater
- 3303 Lyons Ave. Houston 77020
Juneteenth Weekend Food Truck & Zydeco
- Saturday & Sunday, June 19 & 20
- Shrine Cultural & Events Center
- 5313 MLK Blvd., Houston 77021
Juneteenth Black Art Exhibit Opening Day
- Saturday, June 19, 1pm – 5pm
- Primary Paint Party – Prime Art Gallery
- 11002 Westheimer Rd, Houston 77042
Concert in the Park: Missouri City Juneteenth
- Saturday, June 19, 1:30pm
- Hunters Glen Park
- 1340 Independence Blvd., Mo City 77489
- For More Info: www.missouricityjuneteenthcelebration.com
Juneteenth Family Fun Day
- Saturday, June 19, 12noon – 3pm
- Bienvenue Events
- 9630 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Suite C, Humble 77396
Freedmen’s Town Juneteenth Chili Cook-Off
- Saturday, June 19, 5pm – 10pm
- 1108 Victor St., Houston 77019
Juneteenth & Black Music Month at Moonstruck Drive-In
- Saturday, June 19, 7:30pm & 8:30pm
- DJ Red’s Juneteenth Chopped and Screwed Mixtape, 7:30pm
- Showing of “Miss Juneteenth,” 8:30pm
- Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema
- 100 Bringhurst St., Houston 77020
- For More Info: www.hmaac.org/miss-juneteenth
OTHER JUNETEENTH DAY EVENTS