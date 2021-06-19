Family and friends enjoying the vendors and food trucks at Emancipation Avenue Main Street in 3rd Ward.

With the nationwide GOP attack on Black educational perspectives, the 100-year commemoration of the Tulsa Race Massacre and voter suppression antics running wild, Black people are wide open for something positive.

This openness comes with COVID cases decreasing and a nation ready to get back outside, making Juneteenth 2021 potentially the most participated and celebrated in recent memory.

Here are a few ways to commemorate the holiday.

On Juneteenth with Annette Gordon-Reed – Harvard professor and Pulitzer Prize-winning author Annette Gordon-Reed speaks on her new book On Juneteenth which examines the Texas roots of the holiday.

  • Thursday, June 17; 7pm
  • To Register: http://www.lbjlibrary.org/events/on-juneteenth-with-annette-gordon-reed

Juneteenth Weekend Fun

  • Friday & Saturday, June 18 & 19
  • The Heritage Society
  • 1100 Bagby St., Houston 77002

Missouri City Juneteenth Celebration 2021

  • Multiple days, multiple events
  • For More Info: https://www.missouricityjuneteenthcelebration.com/event-details/juneteenth-celebration-2021-vendor-registration

Emancipation Park’s 149th Annual Juneteenth Celebration

  • June 17 – 19
  • For More Info: www.epconservancy.org or contact: Patrina Johnson, 346-319-3033

BLCK Market Houston Juneteenth Celebration

  • Saturday, June 19, 11am – 5pm
  • Buffalo Soldiers National Museum
  • 3816 Caroline, Houston 77004

Gulf Coast Juneteenth Blues Concert

  • Saturday, June 19, 8:30pm
  • Miller Outdoor Theater (Hermann Park)
  • 6000 Hermann Park Dr, Houston 77030

Juneteenth in the 5th

  • Saturday, June 19, 10am-2pm
  • Deluxe Theater
  • 3303 Lyons Ave. Houston 77020

Juneteenth Weekend Food Truck & Zydeco

  • Saturday & Sunday, June 19 & 20
  • Shrine Cultural & Events Center
  • 5313 MLK Blvd., Houston 77021 

Juneteenth Black Art Exhibit Opening Day

  • Saturday, June 19, 1pm – 5pm
  • Primary Paint Party – Prime Art Gallery
  • 11002 Westheimer Rd, Houston 77042

Concert in the Park: Missouri City Juneteenth

  • Saturday, June 19, 1:30pm
  • Hunters Glen Park
  • 1340 Independence Blvd., Mo City 77489
  • For More Info: www.missouricityjuneteenthcelebration.com

Juneteenth Family Fun Day

  • Saturday, June 19, 12noon – 3pm
  • Bienvenue Events
  • 9630 N Sam Houston Pkwy E, Suite C, Humble 77396

Freedmen’s Town Juneteenth Chili Cook-Off

  • Saturday, June 19, 5pm – 10pm
  • 1108 Victor St., Houston 77019

Juneteenth & Black Music Month at Moonstruck Drive-In

  • Saturday, June 19, 7:30pm & 8:30pm
  • DJ Red’s Juneteenth Chopped and Screwed Mixtape, 7:30pm
  • Showing of “Miss Juneteenth,” 8:30pm
  • Moonstruck Drive-In Cinema
  • 100 Bringhurst St., Houston 77020
  • For More Info: www.hmaac.org/miss-juneteenth

OTHER JUNETEENTH DAY EVENTS