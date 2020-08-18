Mayor Turner encourages Houstonians to apply for COVID-19 rental assistance

Mayor Sylvester Turner today reminded Houstonians – residents and landlords – about the City’s rental assistance program to help those experiencing financial challenges as a result of COVID-19.

Information available here in English and Spanish

Beginning today through Wednesday, August 26, landlords can register their properties online to participate in the program administered by BakerRipley.

“People simply need help, and we want to do everything we can to provide them with some help until we can get through the COVID-19 crisis,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said.

The $20 million City of Houston program is funded with $15 million from the CaresAct and $5 million private donations. Mayor Turner thanks the Houston Endowment ($2 million), United Way/Greater Houston Community Foundation COVID-19 Relief Fund ($1 million), McNair Foundation ($1 million) and the Kinder Foundation ($1 million) for their generous support during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tenants may enroll beginning Monday, August 24, to be eligible for up to $2,112 rental assistance. For more information visit HoustonRentAssistance. org or or call 832-390-2018.

BakerRipley is responsible for application intake, review and approval of tenant applications, and payment processing.