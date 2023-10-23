Congresswoman and Mayoral candidate Sheila Jackson Lee is staying focused on the issues, and not giving life to a profane rant against a member of her staff was allegedly caught on tape. Though she did issue a statement denouncing the release of the controversial audio tape.

“This is a low-handed political tactic meant to discredit a thriving mayoral campaign and distract voters ahead of early voting. It’s unsurprising that these attacks have originated from extremely conservative blogs and political operatives backing John Whitmire,” her campaign said in a statement.

The clip was posted online by a far-right Texas blog called Current Revolt on Saturday. The blow-up allegedly happened after Jackson Lee asked a staffer about a paper concerning Ovide Duncantell, founder of the Black Heritage Society.

Allegedly, the staffer told Jackson Lee that another staffer called “Jerome” had the document, and he’d give him a call about it. That’s when Jackson Lee was alleged to have gone off on the both of them:

I don’t want you to do a gddamn thing. I want you to have a fcking brain. I want you to have read it. I want you to say ‘Congresswoman, with such and such date.’ That’s what I want. That’s the kind of staff that I want to have.So some stupid other motherfcker did it. And, and I don’t have the information. Nobody sent me the information. I need to ensure schedule and, uh, you know, if Boo Boo did it, shitass did it, fckface did it. And nobody knows a g*ddamn thing in my office! Okay? Nothing!

I gave it to you. Your job was to get it on the calendar, imprint it in your brain, or send me the information back saying, ‘Congresswoman, I made sure that the Ovide Ducantell event that you gave me for a so-and-so date at seven is on the f*cking calendar.’ Not to ‘Oh Jerome has it.’Okay?

So when I called Jerome, he only sitting up there like a fatass stupid idiot talking about what the fuck he doesn’t know. Okay? Both of y’all are fck ups [inaudible]. It’s the worst sht that I could have ever had put together. Two gddamn big ass children fcking idiots serve no gddamn purpose. Ain’t managing nobody. Nobody’s respecting them. Nobody gives a sht about what you’re doing and you ain’t doing sh*t. And this is an example of it. I gave it to Jerome. This is not child’s work.

Jackson Lee, a front-runner in Houston’s open mayoral race, has long had a reputation as a demanding, sharp-talking boss. But there has never been any audio or video of her released prior to this.